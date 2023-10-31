Genomics Market Anticipated To Surpass USD 186.7 Billion By 2032, With A Sustained CAGR Of 14.8% | Marketresearch.biz Report

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The genomics market is at an impressive level, with an estimated value of US$ 48.6 billion by 2023, expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% to reach US$ 186.7 billion by 2032.



Genomics, a complete study of character function, mapping, evolution, and genomes, is reshaping industries. This multidisciplinary area relies on packages, structures, software, and offerings to force advancements in diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medication, and agricultural research. By presenting diagnostic and prognostic insights, genomics aids in crafting treatment plans for diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cancer, extending its impact to laboratories and studies centers.





Gain a competitive edge with market intelligence, Request a Genomics Market sample report at - https://marketresearch.biz/report/global-genomics-market/request-sample/

However, amid its promise, genomics grapples with moral dilemmas and a scarcity of professional experts, impeding its growth. Ethical issues embody confidentiality, consent, and equitable get entry to genetic data. Tackling these challenges is pivotal for fostering equitable progress inside the discipline. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative force in genomics, allowing speedy and precise detection of genetic variations in pathogens. AI algorithms scour genomic records derived from sequencing era, to facilitate accurate sickness diagnosis and formulate customized treatment plans based on an individual’s genetic profile.

Breakthrough technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarrays have ushered in an era of genomic data abundance. This quantity opens up new possibilities for experimentation and discovery. Phenome-wide association studies (PheWAS) and genome-wide association studies (GWAS) play an important role in unlocking the relationship between genotype and phenotype. Further driving the market growth are factors such as chronic infections higher generic medicines arrivals which need to increase crop yields to meet global challenges

Overall, genomics remains a transformative force with significant impact in health care, research, and agriculture. Addressing ethical concerns and addressing skills gaps will help unlock its full potential. With continued development and significant investment genomics is poised to transform industries and enhance human well-being worldwide.

Key Takeaways



The consumables and reagents segment plays an important role in the genomics market, representing the largest share.

segment plays an important role in the genomics market, representing the largest share. Epigenomics is leading the way in terms of immediate and widespread impact. Epigenomics greatly contributes to the understanding of gene expression regulation and has important implications for disease research and personalized medicine.

is leading the way in terms of immediate and widespread impact. Epigenomics greatly contributes to the understanding of gene expression regulation and has important implications for disease research and personalized medicine. Drug discovery and development is emerging as a top application segment of the genomics market. Its popularity has been made by intense research aimed at cancer and genetic diseases.

is emerging as a top application segment of the genomics market. Its popularity has been made by intense research aimed at cancer and genetic diseases. North America accounts for the largest share of the global genomics market, mainly due to the high demand for personalized medicine.

Driving Factors

Advances in genomic studies

Advances in genomic research constitute a chief riding force in genomics. Technological improvements, particularly subsequent-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarrays are in large part accountable for this boom. This substantial era has transformed our capability to analyse genetics at a remarkable fee and pace. For instance, NGS allows DNA molecules to be sequenced simultaneously offering big quantities of genomic records. Similarly, microarrays can examine lots of genetic markers concurrently. These advances are crucial due to the fact they provide researchers with deeper insights into various elements of genomics, inclusive of complex gene law, gene expression law and sickness-inflicting mechanisms.

Non-invasive cancer screening and analysis

Non-invasive strategies for most cancers analysis constitute a driving pressure in genomics. Methods together with urine biopsy and circulating tumour DNA analysis offer less invasive options to conventional histology. These strategies allow the identification of genetic mutations related to most cancers through biopsy. By facilitating early cancer detection and ongoing surveillance, non-invasive techniques hold notable promise for improving patient effects. They play a key role in advancing cancer research and treatment, supplying a more affected person-pleasant and effective technique to cancer analysis and treatment.

Seeking answers for your business strategy? Inquire about a brochure now - https://marketresearch.biz/report/global-genomics-market/#inquiry

Restraining Factors

Lack of educated workforce

The lack of adequately trained personnel with expertise in genomics poses a significant challenge to the widespread adoption and integration of genomics into clinical practice, as it necessitates specialized knowledge and skills for the analysis and interpretation of genomic data. This includes information in bioinformatics, statistical genetics and genetic counselling. The complexity of genomic records and the fast pace of technological advances require a highly skilled staff. Efforts to deal with this shortfall encompass instructional packages, schooling applications, and expert development opportunities to prepare healthcare specialists with the essential abilities.

Growth Opportunities

Integrating genomics into most cancers studies and care

Genomics has revolutionized oncology. NGS technology and their cost-efficient detection of the most cancers genome facilitate the complete evaluation of genetic mutations causing cancer, paving the way for centered remedies. This advancement complements comprehension of the genetic foundation of cancer at the same time as catalysing the exploration of novel medicinal goals. As non-invasive screening methods, including urinalysis, become increasingly effective for early detection and monitoring, genomics continues to play a more prominent role in cancer research and care. Consequently, there is significant commercial potential for companies that provide customized genomic services and solutions for oncology.

Drug development and pharmaceutical manufacturing

Genomics is playing an increasingly vital role in drug development. Knowledge of the genetic basis allows researchers to identify potential drug targets and develop more powerful therapies. Furthermore, pharmacogenomics, which examines how genetic variation affects an individual’s response to drugs, is gaining momentum. This allows them to optimize programs to maximize and minimize the effectiveness of each patient. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to use genomics for drug discovery and development, there is a growing market opportunity for companies providing genomics-related services and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Get a PDF For Customizable Frameworks, Models, And Methodologies @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/global-genomics-market/request-sample/

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 48.6 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 186.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 14.8% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the global genomics market, mainly due to the high demand for personalized medicine. These changes showcase a fundamental shift in health care delivery, forming treatments based on individual genetic uniqueness. This approach not only increases therapeutic efficacy but also reduces side effects.

The strong adoption of personalized medicine in the field is driving demand for genomics-based diagnosis and treatment. This trend underscores the critical role genomics plays in healthcare transformation, providing a more accurate and efficient approach to patient care.

Segment Analysis

The genomics market is driven by key segments starting from consumables and reagents. This large section contains laboratory materials and chemicals necessary for genomic design. It supports important procedures such as sample preparation and DNA analysis. With the increasing global demand for genomic testing, there has been growth in generalized medicine and disease research, strengthening trust and playing an important role in the sustainability of the genomics industry regularity and extension.

Epigenomics, which is important for understanding gene expression regulation, and biomarker discovery are making important contributions to the advances in genomics. While Epigenomics has had an immediate and widespread impact, biomarker discovery is equally important, with implications for disease research and strategic medicine.

In terms of use, drug discovery and development come first. Its popularity is being fueled by intense research efforts aimed at curing diseases such as cancer and genetic diseases. The falling cost of sequencing further increases its importance. Genomics plays an important role in identifying effective drug targets, elucidating disease mechanisms, and optimizing therapeutic interventions. It is a catalyst for medical innovation, offering promising prospects for the development of effective drugs and treatments for a variety of degenerative diseases.

Grow your profit margin with Marketresearch.biz - Purchase This Premium Report at - https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=41837

Segments Covered in this Report

By Products and Services

Instruments and software

Consumables and Reagents

Core Genomics Services

NGS-Based Services

Biomarker Translation Services

Computational Services

Others

By Study Type

Functional Genomics

Epigenomics

Biomarkers Discovery

Pathway Analysis

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Agriculture

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Genomics Market sample report at - https://marketresearch.biz/report/global-genomics-market/request-sample/

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The genomics market reflects a fragmented landscape, with many key players. However, a select few hold a large market share, and have a surprising impact. These industry leaders have engaged in acquisitions and joint ventures with other companies aimed at solidifying their global market presence. These major companies include such large companies as Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation, and Myriad Genetics Inc. Their strategies and positions adopted reflect the pivotal role they play in shaping the trajectory of the genomics market globally.

Key Market Players

BGI Genomics

Color Genomics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eppendorf AG

Danaher Corporation

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

23andMe, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

QIAGEN N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Genetic Technologies Limited revealed its expansion strategy for the Australian market. This comprehensive strategy includes key partnerships and initiatives aimed at advancing reproductive health care in the region.

October 2023 Complete Genomics, Inc partners with Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) to develop products compatible with DNBSEQ sequencing platforms.

In June 2023, BGI Genomics launched Genalive, a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Tibbiah Holding. This project marks a major step forward in BGI Genomics’ expansion in genetic research globally.

In April 2023, the NYS Department of Health certified Intermountain Precision Genomics and multiple genes for solid tumor testing statewide.

Browse More Related Reports

Gene editing market size was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Genetically Modified Seeds Market size is expected to be worth around USD 54.5 Bn by 2032 from USD 24.6 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

DNA Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 18.1 Bn by 2032 from USD 11.5 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1288.5 Bn by 2032 from USD 743.6 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 58.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period for 2023 to 2032. It is expected to reach USD 215.7 billion by 2032.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-made reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch