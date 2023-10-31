Drug Testing Market Projected to Grow at 6.8% CAGR, Crossing US$ 13.3 Billion by 2032, Reports Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug testing market is poised for significant growth and is expected to be worth USD 13.3 billion by 2032, from USD 7.0 billion in 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Drugs and metabolites and their presence in biological samples play an important role in the detection of the presence or lack of drug screening protocols. This process is very important in various industries.







Clinical drug trials facilitate targeted drug use decisions and improve patient self-report and clinical assessment. Healthcare professionals rely on these tests to accurately assess a patient’s condition and develop precise treatment plans. Additionally, drug testing plays an important role as evidence in legal proceedings, helping to determine guilt or innocence.

The use of drug testing extends to sports and workplaces and is a cornerstone of ensuring fair competition, maintaining safety standards, and providing drug-free environments for testing procedures. Urine tests are the most common. Its widespread use can be attributed to its convenience, low cost, and fast results. In Canada, government mandates reinforced by programs such as the Substance Abuse and Substance Abuse Program (SUAP) are driving increased demand for drug testing programs.

Technological advances in chemical testing equipment have greatly increased sensitivity, shortened test duration, and improved the ability to identify new chemical compounds. These advances lead to more sensitive methods that are applicable and accurate to the evolving needs of different areas of health care, disciplines, and technical contexts.

As substance abuse and its negative consequences gain global recognition, the need for stronger drug testing solutions is paramount. Governments around the world are taking action to address the issue, emphasizing the importance of accurate and effective drug testing methods. With increasing demand for drug testing devices, the market is poised to expand.

Specifically, chemical testing systems, especially urine analysis, are an important component of safety and compliance in the clinical, governmental, sports, and commercial industries. Due to technological advances and government policies, the industry is poised for strong growth driven by the growing use of drugs. The report analyzes numerous aspects of the global drug testing market, providing both stakeholders and independents with valuable insights.

Key Takeaways



Driver Factors

Increasing drug abuse

Drug abuse has risen to the level of global concern, making employers, law enforcement agencies, and drug control centers increasingly rely on drug testing services for safety, security, and control. As a result, this increased demand has significantly increased the size of the drug testing market.

Technological advances in drug testing methods

Constant technological advances have led to changes in drug testing techniques. The development of more accurate, rapid, non-invasive analytical methods such as bone scans has not only increased the reliability of the results but also improved the accessibility of the testing protocol. These technological advances have increased the market for chemical testing.

Restraining Factors

Privacy concerns and ethical considerations

Drug testing inherently intrudes on a person’s privacy and can be a sensitive and controversial issue while balancing respect for ethical considerations about the need for testing and speaking against the right of individuals to privacy. This can lead to legal and ethical controversy and slow the implementation of drug testing practices in some cases.

Growth Opportunities

Extension of the industry vertical

Traditionally, drug testing is common in industries including healthcare, transportation, and law enforcement. However, calls for drug testing services are increasing in non-traditional industries, including sport, corporate offices, and educational institutions, which have gained market share.

Increased acceptance of point-of-care testing (POCT)

The demand for rapid on-site testing solutions is growing. Point-of-care testing (POCT) enables immediate results, eliminating the need for sample transport and significantly reducing turnaround time. This trend is particularly notable in settings where timely decisions are critical, such as emergency rooms, offices, and law enforcement facilities.

Innovations in sample collection and handling

Advances in sample collection and handling techniques contribute significantly to the growth of the drug testing market. Non-invasive methods such as nasal spray and sweat packaging are gaining popularity due to their convenience and ease of use, as well as innovations in specimen storage and transmission that ensure sample homogeneity, further increasing the reliability of test results.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 7.0 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 13.3 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.8% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share x.x% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global drug testing market, driven by rising cases of addiction and strict regional regulations. The region benefits from major industry players, robust growth strategies, and stringent workplace testing rules. Favorable reimbursement conditions and advanced technology adoption further boost the market. In contrast, Asia Pacific, led by nations like China and India, is set for substantial growth due to increasing concerns about drug misuse, crime, accidents, and addiction. This drives the need for comprehensive drug testing programs, positioning Asia-Pacific as a significant player in the global drug testing market.

Segment Analysis

The dominance of cannabis and marijuana in the drug testing market is attributed to highly supportive currencies, reflecting widespread use in strategic areas. Research products designed to identify increased demand for marijuana highlight the need for a successful examination to be confirmed. This segment acts as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the drug testing market.

In terms of sample quality, the water sampling segment occupies a dominant position, contributing significantly to the overall market revenue. The rapid growth expected by the high projected CAGR makes this segment stand out. Despite potential challenges such as adulteration, liquid sample fractionation remains an important aspect of the drug testing market.

The consumer segment leads the drug testing market, reflecting the critical role of products. Its dominance comes from improved controls, which simplify testing for accuracy and efficiency. These innovations make it easier to use and faster, contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Workplaces in the drug testing market are projected to grow the fastest. This increased demand is due to increased drug abuse screening for pre-employment screening and random drug testing, promoting a drug-free environment. Drug-testing workplace accidents in the field is critical to inform substance use, safety, and compliance support. This positions offices as a dominant force in the drug testing market.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Drug Type

Cannabis/Marijuana

Opioids

Cocaine

Alcohol

Amphetamine and methamphetamine

LSD

Others

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Hair samples and

Other Samples

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Rapid testing devices

Services

By End User

Drug testing laboratories

Workplaces

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Leading drug testing companies use several strategies to increase their market share. This includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion into new territories. By offering sophisticated products, these leading players aim to outperform their competitors. Strategic mergers and acquisitions help them strengthen their market position and seize new opportunities.

Additionally, entering untapped markets offers greater market coverage and more customers. This competitive outlook highlights the growth of the drug testing industry and outlines the steps taken by leading companies to consolidate and expand their market presence.

Key market players

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Precision Diagnostics

Andatech Pty. Ltd.

BACtrack

Quest Products, Inc.

Alere (Abbott.)

C4 Development Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Cordant Health Solutions

Legacy Medical Services

Lion Laboratories Limited

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

American Substance Abuse Professionals, Inc.

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2023 , scientists are actively searching for synthetic drugs to replace horseshoe crab blood, the primary testing ground for intravenous drugs. This development program is driven by the goal of reducing the environmental impact of horseshoe crab populations while ensuring compliance with drug testing requirements.

, scientists are actively searching for synthetic drugs to replace horseshoe crab blood, the primary testing ground for intravenous drugs. This development program is driven by the goal of reducing the environmental impact of horseshoe crab populations while ensuring compliance with drug testing requirements. In October 2023 , Psychemedics unveiled an advanced 5-phase drug discovery platform, which has received FDA approval. This new method of testing is distinguished by its primary focus on detecting fentanyl use rather than marijuana.

, Psychemedics unveiled an advanced 5-phase drug discovery platform, which has received FDA approval. This new method of testing is distinguished by its primary focus on detecting fentanyl use rather than marijuana. In September 2023 , Screensoft is proud to introduce its comprehensive drug testing software. This newly launched offering gives Screensoft customers exclusive access to a team of industry experts and legal advisors. Developing a strong drug testing policy is the first step in creating a safe and drug-free workplace, which lays the foundation for a successful workplace.

, Screensoft is proud to introduce its comprehensive drug testing software. This newly launched offering gives Screensoft customers exclusive access to a team of industry experts and legal advisors. Developing a strong drug testing policy is the first step in creating a safe and drug-free workplace, which lays the foundation for a successful workplace. In January 2023, we focused on the impact poppies can have on drug test results, especially when they are inadvertently contaminated with opium during harvesting. The issue is critical for companies like the US Department of Defense.

