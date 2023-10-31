Global Fuel Management Systems Market to 2028: Access Control and Real-Time Tracking Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Management Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Fuel Management Systems market is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period from 2024 to 2028. Several industries, including defense, mining, and construction, have a high demand for fuel management technologies.

Fuel Management Systems: Meeting Industry Needs

Fuel management systems are crucial for industries that rely on transportation, including rail, road, water, and air, for their operations. These systems help maintain, control, and monitor fuel consumption and stock, playing a vital role in industries' efficient functioning.

Key Market Drivers:

Access Control and Real-Time Tracking: The adoption of fuel management devices is being driven by the growing need for access control in gasoline dispensing applications and real-time fleet vehicle tracking. These factors are expected to accelerate market expansion during the forecast period. Preventing Fuel Theft: Fuel theft is a growing concern due to the high price of oil and the ease with which refined fuel can be sold or used for personal gain. Fuel management systems are instrumental in preventing fuel theft, which can account for significant losses in industries that rely heavily on fleets. Acceptance of Cutting-Edge Products and Solutions: Recent years have witnessed the introduction of unique and cutting-edge products and solutions for fuel management systems. These innovations are designed to simplify fuel management and enhance efficiency. For instance, mobile applications like "Plus View" enable users to access inventory, compliance, and alarm data, facilitating better management.

Key Market Challenges:

Technical Complexity: Developing effective fuel management systems requires a deep understanding of genetics, molecular biology, and complex cellular processes. Achieving precise and controlled gene delivery poses technical challenges, which can impact the success of such systems. High Development Costs: The development of fuel management systems involves significant research, clinical trial expenses, regulatory compliance costs, and the need to build skilled teams. Additionally, cutting-edge technologies and specialized laboratory equipment contribute to high development expenses.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Trend of Fuel Cards: Fuel cards, which help reduce fuel costs by a few percentage points, are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive and transportation industries. They are expected to boost market expansion, particularly in regions like Europe, where full-service leasing and related fleet management are on the rise. Growing Usage of Fuel Management in Car Batteries: Fuel management systems find applications in car batteries, particularly in the fundamental fuel supply systems for petrol engines. The integration of fuel management into car batteries is expected to further drive market growth.

Market Players



Major market players in the global fuel management systems market are Dover Fueling Solutions, Triscan Group Limited, Piusi S.p.A., Franklin Fueling Systems, HID Global, Guduza System Technologies, Banlaw, ESI Total Fuel Management, Sokolis Group and Orpak Systems Ltd.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global fuel management systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Fuel Management Systems Market, By Type:

Card-Based

On-Site

Total Fuel Management

Fuel Management Systems Market, By Application:

Fuel Consumption

Efficiency Level

Fleet Management

Viscosity Control

Fuel Management Systems Market, By End User:

Road Transportation

Railway Transportation

Aircraft

Marine

Fuel Management Systems Market, By Process:

Measuring

Monitoring

Reporting

Others

Fuel Management Systems Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Fuel Management Systems Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Israel

