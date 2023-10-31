Zerify Releases Innovative Room Lock Feature for Enhanced Security in Public Video Conferencing Meetings

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), a pioneer in cybersecurity with a focus on secure video conferencing and endpoint security for the past 22 years, is proud to unveil a new groundbreaking Room Lock feature, reaffirming its commitment to secure video conferencing and endpoint security. This innovative feature empowers users to safeguard public video conference meetings by effectively locking them down, thereby preventing unauthorized access via share emails, or public links.

“Furthermore, in a testament to Zerify's dedication to cutting-edge solutions, our trusted partner, 323Link," says Kay, CEO of Zerify, “will be launching our new secure Room Lock capability in Tennessee's District 9 Court System, marking a significant stride in advancing secure and efficient virtual proceedings.”

“This feature is exactly what the judges have been asking for,” says, Don Cottam, CEO of 323Link, “our one-touch platform can now launch custom links for Zerify’s video conferencing platform. This gives the judge complete confidence without dealing with passcodes and other obstacles to get into the call. They hit a button, and the Zerify meeting is live. Once the call is up, the judge simply locks the door (see image below). This allows for a virtual courtroom available 24-7, much like a real courtroom with extended hours. This new feature is going to transform how many federal, state & local services operate.”





“Launching a new feature like Room Lock is always exciting,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “but launching it in Tennessee’s District 9 Court system elevates that excitement to a whole new level,” says Kay. “If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have thought that every video conferencing vendor would have had a feature like this already in place, but then again it doesn’t really surprise me because no other vendor in the video conferencing marketplace is a cyber security company. We are the only one, and that gives us a huge cyber advantage over all the other competitors, i.e. Zoom, Teams, Webex, etc.”

To learn more about why it’s important to protect public meetings, check out our latest blog post: https://www.zerify.com/defending-the-digital-stage/



323Link is a Tennessee-based company located just outside of Nashville, we are a renowned provider of audio-visual solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of businesses, educational institutions, and government organizations. With extensive industry experience and a passion for innovation, 323link stands at the forefront of audio and video collaboration. The company specializes in creating advanced technology solutions that deliver a simple user experience, employing full automations to make the experience seamless. OneTouch Audio Visual Systems are specifically designed for AI, VR, and AR integrations.



About Zerify: Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.



