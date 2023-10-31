Forian Inc. to Participate in the 12th Annual ROTH MKM Technology Event

NEWTOWN, PA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA) announces that Max Wygod, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, and Mike Vesey, Chief Financial Officer, will attend ROTH MKM’s 12th annual Technology Event, which will be held on November 15, 2023, at the Yale Club in New York City.

This event will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 60 public companies. The 40-minute management-investor meetings and networking cocktail reception will provide institutional investors with meaningful interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit www.roth.com/newyork2023 .

About ROTH MKM:

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

About FORIAN INC.

Forian provides a unique suite of data management capabilities and proprietary information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit Forian’s website at www.forian.com .

Media and Investor Contact:

forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com

267-225-6263

