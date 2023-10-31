CFI Partners with LinkedIn Learning to Launch a Comprehensive Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), a leading online provider of banking and finance training and productivity tools, announces its strategic partnership with LinkedIn Learning. This collaboration will see the launch of the CFI Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate on LinkedIn Learning's platform.



This new certificate offers students and professionals an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a foundational understanding of corporate finance, financial statements, Microsoft Excel, and an introduction to financial modeling. These skills are essential for thriving in the business realm and form the bedrock of informed business strategies.

"In today's finance-first business landscape, a solid grasp of foundational concepts in finance is more crucial than ever," says Anna Talerico, CEO of CFI. "Our collaboration with LinkedIn Learning further demonstrates our commitment to shaping the future talent of finance. By bridging the gap between academic theory and practical know-how, we ensure every professional has the tools they need to excel in the dynamic world of business."

As highlighted in LinkedIn’s 2023 Most In-Demand Skills list, finance continues to be a top hard skill companies need most. In these unpredictable times, mastering finance is not only a career booster for professionals; it's a business imperative. Dive into the CFI Corporate Finance Foundations Professional Certificate today and arm yourself with the skills that matter.

