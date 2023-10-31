Gentex to Showcase OEM and Aftermarket Automotive Products at the SEMA Show 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is once again exhibiting at the SEMA Show, the automotive industry’s premier aftermarket trade event, which opens today in Las Vegas. The Company’s booth will showcase its growing product portfolio, including car-to-home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, digital vision products, and dimmable devices designed for automakers and the automotive aftermarket.



Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for global automotive, aerospace, and fire protection industries. It’s best known for supplying nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

“Exhibiting at SEMA allows us to assess OEM and aftermarket interest in the tech we’re developing while also showcasing the engineering innovation we bring to our products,” said Gentex Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “And, although we’re primarily a Tier 1 supplier, many of our products begin in the aftermarket, often making their way into OEM accessory programs and then on to full production programs. That’s why our booth always offers a sneak peak of what’s to come.”

Gentex’s SEMA booth will also debut UNCAGED, an all-new custom 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible created by Ringbrothers, one of the nation’s leading custom car builders. Co-founded by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, the Ringbrothers debut out-of-the-box vehicle creations yearly at the SEMA Show.

“We’re excited to unveil UNCAGED with Gentex at SEMA this year,” said Ringbrothers co-founder Mike Ring. “Gentex has provided custom rearview mirror solutions for our vehicles for nearly ten years. We enjoy breaking norms and pushing industry boundaries with our custom cars, and Gentex understands the innovation and creativity necessary to make that happen.”

In 2014, Gentex developed its Type-R Series of high-performance vision products designed for professional race teams. From that line emerged a limited edition, lightweight, minimalist rearview mirror designed for custom car builds, which debuted on a Ringbrothers vehicle in 2015. The two company have enjoyed a collaborative relationship ever since.

Gentex’s booth will also feature the Company’s heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle. Its aggressive stance features Fiberwerx carbon fiber fenders and bedsides, 37” Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, custom-spec 20” Brixton Forged rims, and Custom Addictive Desert Design Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers. The truck is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including hood applique, exterior and interior mirror case backs, and exhaust tips. A companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) featuring the same overland theme completes the rig.

The booth will also highlight connectivity features like HomeLink, the world’s leading car-to-home automation system, and Integrated Toll Module, a universal, vehicle-integrated toll collection technology.

Gentex’s dimmable sun visor concept will also be on display. The product folds down like a traditional visor but includes a clear, dimmable panel that darkens on demand or in conjunction with sunload sensors.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the world’s premier automotive specialty products trade event. This year’s show takes place October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex’s display can be seen in the North Hall, Booth 10338.

The unveil of UNCAGED will take place at the Gentex Booth, 10338, Tuesday, October 31, 1:00 p.m., local time.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

