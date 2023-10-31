scPharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Event:
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Fireside chat: 12:00pm GMT / 7:00am EST
Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Investor one-on-one meetings only
A webcast of the Jefferies’ fireside chat can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scPharmaceuticals.com.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.
Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869
kmiranda@scpharma.com
Investors:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com