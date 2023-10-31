Free Teacher Resources on the Israel-Palestine Conflict Available from Poptential™ by Certell

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel has launched the long-simmering regional tensions back into the headlines. Poptential™, a family of free social studies course packages from Certell, provides instructors with media-rich content to help teach the complex history of the region so students can better understand the most recent conflict and probable war between Israel and Palestine. Click to tweet .



“Students are bombarded with information and propaganda from many different sources, so it’s important that they understand the history of the region so they can come to informed opinions about the conflict,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc., the nonprofit behind Poptential. “Poptential’s lessons are built around concepts such as liberty, individualism, and egalitarianism, to help students become more discerning and informed, and equip them to navigate complex issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Poptential course packages boost student engagement by using a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources. Lessons on the history of Israeli-Palestinian relations are covered in the new 2023 Poptential World History Volume 2 e-book, including:

The Root of Conflict: Poptential provides mini-lessons and videos to help explain the historical context of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. A video clip offers an informative overview of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the founding of the two states, from 1700 BC through the formation of the state of Israel in 1948, the first and second Intifadas, and the 2021 violent outbreak between the states. A mini-lesson titled “Abraham’s Two Sons” includes a video clip which details the diverse religious and political history of the Jews and Arabs.

The History of the States of Israel and Palestine: A mini-lesson shows a brief timeline of shifts in the actual "state" of Israel from a geopolitical standpoint dating back to biblical times. A video featured in this mini-lesson teaches the competing nationalisms of Israel and Palestine since the late 19th century.

The Partition Plan: The November 29 Bell Ringer covers the 1947 United Nations vote to partition Palestine, creating an independent Jewish state. The UN hoped that this partition would offer a solution to the ongoing conflict between Jewish and Arab populations. This video clip of comedian Conan O’Brien’s travel special to Israel and the West Bank in 2017, showcases a lighter side of Israeli and Palestinian life in the region.

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers , quizzes, and tests. The curriculum is standards-based and developed by teachers.

Poptential is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. Course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org.

