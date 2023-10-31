Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Launches Dispensary on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Company’s 50% owned asset signs management deal and brands dispensary ‘Pineapple Express Hollywood’

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. (OTC: PNXP) (the “Company”), a publicly traded company, today announced that it has commenced management and operations of its flagship dispensary location at the famed corner of Hollywood & Vine on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Company confirmed the exact location for Pineapple Express Hollywood as 1708 Vine Street, Hollywood, Ca.

“We are delighted to launch our first store under our Pineapple Express brand at the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine street just steps away from Capitol Records," stated Matthew Feinstein, chairman and CEO of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. “This is the first of 10 stores that our Company’s 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc., has successfully achieved licensing for and is building out in metro Los Angeles. We are excited for our upcoming announcements regarding rolling out our development roadmap and retail footprint throughout Los Angeles.”

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Ananas Growth Ventures, serves as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express though its 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. (pineappleconsolidated.com) which owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name and via www.PineappleExpress.com. Pineapple Consolidated seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple Express is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

The Company works closely with another public company, Pineapple, Inc. (OTC: PNPL), which procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators, provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Office: 888-245-5703