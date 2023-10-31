ASCD Publishes School Culture Rewired: Toward a More Positive and Productive School for All, 2nd Edition, Authored by Steve Gruenert and Todd Whitaker

Arlington, VA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASCD, the nation's leading association for K–12 educator professional development, announced the publication of School Culture Rewired: Toward a More Positive and Productive School for All, 2nd Edition .

Written by education experts Todd Whitaker and Steve Gruenert, this book provides educators and leaders with the framework to identify the type of culture in their schools, the type they want, and how to bridge the two. New to this edition, the authors address the symbiotic relationship between culture management and leadership to optimize the culture and climate of schools. Additionally, they introduce the concept of culture zones to ensure developmentally appropriate culture change.



Organizational Cultures are Frameworks that School Leaders Can Use to Solve Problems and Shape Values



In this retooled second edition of their bestselling book, Gruenert and Whitaker offer strategies and advice for educators and leaders to:



Explore the difference between school culture and school climate.

Show how to ensure developmentally appropriate culture change.

Contrast collaborative and toxic school cultures.

Address the symbiotic relationship between culture management and leadership.

Present a framework for pinpointing the type of culture you have, the type you want, and how to bridge the two.





Praise for School Culture Rewired

“The 2nd edition of School Culture Rewired is an essential guide for every teacher and school leader. Gruenert and Whitaker expertly bridge the gap between research and practical implementation, empowering educators to achieve lasting success in their schools. They dispel myths about culture and clarify the true distinction between culture and climate. Packed with practical tools for school assessment and culture “rewiring,” this book is a trusted companion for educators driving positive change.”

—Dr. Chad Lang assistant superintendent of school improvement and human resources, Glenwood, Iowa 2023 Iowa Central Office Administrator of the Year

“Gruenert and Whitaker emphasize that leaders, not culture, should guide schools. School leaders have the responsibility to transform culture to support what truly matters in education, and guidance on crafting a compelling vision of the future is detailed throughout this resource. The authors emphasize that a strong vision goes beyond mere positivity; it requires imagination and an understanding of the intricate components necessary for its realization. Leaders of all experiences can learn from School Culture Rewired!"

—Amber Teamann executive director of technology and innovation, Crandall Independent School District, Texas

About the Authors

Steve Gruenert is the department chair of the educational leadership department at Indiana State University (ISU). He helped design the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute, has coordinated the Principal Preparation Program at ISU, and has been a principal at both the high school and middle school levels.

His research passion is school culture and climate, and he continues to engage with leaders at the national and international levels, helping them think about the role of culture in school improvement.

For more, follow Steve Gruenert on LinkedIn or X

Todd Whitaker has been fortunate to be able to blend his passion with his career. Recognized as a leading presenter in the field of education, his message about the importance of teaching has resonated with hundreds of thousands of educators around the world. Todd is a professor of educational leadership at the University of Missouri.

Prior to moving into higher education, he was a math teacher and basketball coach in Missouri. Todd then served as a principal at the middle school, junior high, and high school levels. One of the world's leading authorities on staff motivation, teacher leadership, and principal effectiveness, Todd has written more than 60 books.

For more, follow Todd Whitaker on LinkedIn or X

