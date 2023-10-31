Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, November 13, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical company focused on the development and commercialization of women’s health diagnostic tools for gynecologic diseases, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Details for the call are as follows:



About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheckSM, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

