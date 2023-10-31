Flexera Joins Technology Business Management Council (TBMC) as Signature Partner

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced that it has joined the TBM Council as a Signature partner to help shape the future of technology business management.



The Council operates the world’s largest community for public and private sector CxO executives and practitioners, helping them increase the value derived from IT projects across cloud, emerging technologies, portfolio investments, and resources across their organizations. Flexera provides discovery, normalization and correlation of IT data that helps enterprises understand and use their Enterprise Technology Blueprint™ to manage cost, risk and future investment for on-premises, cloud and SaaS solutions.

“We’re excited to have Flexera join the TBM Council,” said Ashley Pettit, TBMC Board Chairperson and CIO and Senior Vice President, State Farm. “Flexera shares the TBM Council’s goal of aligning organizations and their technology spend to business strategy and value."

“Flexera significantly enhances IT financial management that centers around budgeting, cost allocation and forecasting. We provide in-depth insight about actual use and areas for optimization across the hybrid IT estate. Flexera's unparalleled insights into usage, cost, waste, compliance and risk build the strong foundation for any strategic planning,” said Cyndi Tackett, senior vice president of marketing, Flexera. “Companies that ground their future decisions in current use tend to be more accurate and strategic in future planning—something that turns into a strategic differentiator when budgets are tight.”

About Flexera

Flexera saves customers billions of dollars in wasted technology spend. A pioneer in hybrid ITAM and FinOps, Flexera provides award-winning, data-oriented SaaS solutions for technology value optimization (TVO), enabling IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to gain deep insights into cost optimization, compliance and risks for each business service. Flexera One solutions are built on a set of definitive customer, supplier and industry data, powered by Technopedia, that enables organizations to visualize their Enterprise Technology Blueprint™ in hybrid environments—from on-premises to SaaS to containers to cloud. More than 50,000 customers subscribe to Flexera’s technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ team members worldwide. Learn more at flexera.com.