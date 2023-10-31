Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a technology leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems, solutions and software that redefine human possibilities, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

Live and archived webcast will be available on the Sarcos Investor Relations website at investor.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems, solutions, and software that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic solutions address the challenging, unstructured, industrial environments for markets that require a high degree of accuracy, efficiency and can benefit from task autonomy. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos.

