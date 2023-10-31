Global EV Charging Management Software Platform Market Poised to Reach $7.50 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Management Software Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Module, By Deployment, By Charger Type, By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV charging management software platform market size is expected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to a confluence of factors that underscore the dynamic landscape of sustainable transportation. These factors include the rising adoption of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure expansion.







The rising partnerships and collaborations among EV charging management software platform market players bode well for the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2022, NUVVE HOLDING CORP, a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology provider, entered into a partnership with Switch, an electric charging management and maintenance software company. This partnership was aimed at expanding their EV and Charging Platforms.



EV charging management software platform boosts efficiency with real-time monitoring and optimized charging while offering drivers easy access, payments, and data insights. Furthermore, businesses benefit from streamlined operations, remote control, and renewable integration, which are driving EV adoption and sustainability. Thus, these platforms boost user convenience, operational flexibility, and environmental impact, shaping a cleaner and smarter transportation future.



The global pandemic had a slight impact on the growth of the market for EV charging management software platforms. The growing digitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to social distancing, boosted the adoption of information technology across various sectors, including EVs. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several governments provided subsidies, which resulted in the growth of EVs worldwide, thereby driving the growth of the market.

EV Charging Management Software Platform Market Report Highlights

The EV billing and payment is the fastest growing segment in the market in 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the need for efficient and seamless payment solutions, automated billing processes, and data-driven insights for both charging station operators and EV owners

The public chargers segment dominated the market in 2022. The public charging stations being commercial charging stations, demand EV charging management software platforms to enhance their customer experience

The Level 3 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing installation of Level 3 fast chargers across nations

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2022. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the high adoption of EV charging management software platforms by commercial charging stations

The North American region dominated the market in 2022. The presence of prominent market players and the rising adoption of EVs across the region is anticipated to fuel regional growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



