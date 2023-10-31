Global Malaria Vaccine Market Set for Remarkable Growth in the Fight Against Malaria

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global malaria vaccine market is poised for impressive growth in the coming years, with multiple factors driving this positive trend. The prevalence of malaria continues to pose a significant public health challenge, particularly in developing countries, spurring the demand for effective malaria vaccines. The market's growth is further facilitated by substantial investments in research and development (R&D) activities and healthcare infrastructure.

Here are some key drivers and recent developments contributing to the market's promising outlook:

Increasing Prevalence of Malaria:

Malaria remains a critical global health issue, with millions of cases reported annually, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

The high prevalence of malaria has created a strong demand for effective vaccines as a crucial tool in combating the disease.

Investment in R&D for malaria vaccines has increased, with pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations actively working on vaccine development.

Increasing Research & Development:

A significant driver of the malaria vaccine market's growth is the increasing focus on research and development activities.

Ongoing R&D efforts are dedicated to identifying new vaccine targets, improving vaccine delivery systems, and conducting clinical trials for potential vaccine candidates.

Government funding, private investment, and philanthropic donations have supported these R&D initiatives, ensuring progress in malaria vaccine development.

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure:

Investment in healthcare infrastructure is vital for effective vaccine delivery and healthcare services.

Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in many malaria-endemic regions has led to accessibility challenges for essential healthcare services, including vaccines.

Investments in healthcare facilities, medical equipment, personnel, and logistics are improving vaccine access and availability in underserved areas.

Recent Developments:

Clearance for the use of the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine in Ghana represents a significant milestone in the fight against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in collaboration with the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative, has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use.

Novartis completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for CVac, a whole-parasite malaria vaccine that has shown promise in terms of safety and tolerability.

Serum Institute of India partnered with the University of Oxford to develop an mRNA-based malaria vaccine, leveraging the same technology used for COVID-19 vaccines.

Market Players



GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanaria Inc., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Moderna Inc are some of the leading players operating in the Global Malaria Vaccine Market.



Report Scope



In this report, Global Malaria Vaccine Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Malaria Vaccine Market, by Vaccine Type:

Pre-Erythrocytic

Erythrocytic

Multi-antigen

Others

Global Malaria Vaccine Market, by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intradermal

Others

Global Malaria Vaccine Market, by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Myanmar

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Nigeria

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $401.02 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $529.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vytz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment