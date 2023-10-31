Charlesbank Capital Partners’ Technology Opportunities Fund Wins Private Equity Wire's Award for Best-Performing Buyouts Fund Over $500 Million

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, today announced that its Technology Opportunities Fund has been named Private Equity Wire’s ("PE Wire”) Best Performing Buyouts Fund Over $500 Million for 2023. PE Wire’s annual awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers across a wide range of categories.



Charlesbank established its Technology strategy in 2018, seeking to apply the firm’s disciplined, fundamentals-driven investing to the lower-middle market technology landscape. Led by Darren Battistoni, Hiren Mankodi and Mayur Desai, the experienced team has completed 12 platform investments and more than 60 add-ons to date.

“We are honored to receive this industry recognition, which we believe is a testament to both our fund performance and the strength of our platform,” said Mr. Battistoni, Managing Director at Charlesbank.

Added Mr. Mankodi, also a Managing Director, “At the heart of our approach is our talented team, which drives our unique, relative-value investment strategy; together I am confident we will continue delivering value to our portfolio companies and investors alike.”

The 2023 U.S. PE Wire Awards recipients were shortlisted based on an annualized performance over a 12-month period from May 31, 2022 – May 31, 2023. Winners were then selected via an online poll of the entire PE Wire userbase, where participants were asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category. For the performance categories, six vintages of funds were analyzed – 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The winners of the 2023 U.S. PE Wire Awards were announced at an exclusive ceremony and networking event on Wednesday, October 25th in New York, NY. Charlesbank has not provided PE Wire or any other person any compensation in connection with receiving or using this award.

Complete information on PE Wire’s 2023 awards and the recipients is available at the event website.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

