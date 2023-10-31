Ammonia Industry Set for Explosive Growth: Capacity to Surge from 238 to 311 Million Tonnes by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region, Countries, Companies, Feedstock, Projects and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ammonia capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 238.26 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 311.02 mtpa in 2030.

Around 114 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in North America and Former Soviet Union. Among countries, US is expected to lead Ammonia capacity growth by 2030, followed by Russia and India. Denbury Carbon Solutions LLC, BW Group Ltd and Novatek are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

Global Ammonia capacity outlook by region

Ammonia planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major Ammonia producers globally

Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region

Reasons to Buy

Understand key trends in the global Ammonia industry

Identify opportunities in the global Ammonia industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Companies Mentioned

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Yara International ASA

Denbury Carbon Solutions LLC

BW Group Ltd

Novatek

Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant

Yara International ASA

OCI NV

Reliance Industries Ltd

PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

1.1 Key Highlights

1.2 Major New Plants Announcements

1.3 New Plant Cancellations

1.4 Key Stalled Plants

1.5 Global Ammonia Capacity contribution by region

1.6 Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2023

1.7 Key Companies by Ammonia Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

1.8 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ammonia Industry

1.9 Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ammonia Industry

1.10 Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Ammonia Industry by Feedstock

1.11 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

1.12 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

1.13 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

1.14 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

1.15 Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants



2. Key Global Planned and Announced Ammonia Projects



3. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6s8hr



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.