Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report 2023-2030 | Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | By RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market is valued at US$ 9.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Multi-deck refrigerated display cases are commercial refrigeration units used primarily in the retail industry, such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery stores. These refrigerated display cases are designed to showcase and store a variety of perishable products, including dairy products, beverages, pre-packaged foods, and fresh produce. They are typically found in the aisles or near the checkout counters of retail establishments.

Consumers' increasing preference for fresh and convenient food items, such as pre-packaged salads, sandwiches, and beverages, has driven the need for refrigerated display cases to keep these products at the optimal temperature.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global multi deck refrigerated display cases market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, end user, width and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global multi deck refrigerated display cases market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global multi deck refrigerated display cases market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, remote is expected to take up a significant portion of the multi deck refrigerated display cases market by 2028, primarily due to the wide adoption of technologies across all the industries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 9.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 15.1 billion Growth Rate 6.1% Key Market Drivers Rising demand for fresh and the convenience food

Expanding retail sector

Growing trend of go-to foods and drinks Companies Profiled Blue Star Limited

Carrier Corporation

Epta

Frigoglass

Dover

Arneg

Haier

AHT Cooling Systems

Fricon

Mafirol

Prodis

Arisa Refrigeration

MTH Retail

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global multi deck refrigerated display cases market include,

In March 2023, Blue Star announced plans to expand its manufacturing facilities located in Dadra and Sri City.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global multi-deck refrigerated display cases market growth include Blue Star Limited, Carrier Corporation, Epta, Frigoglass, Dover, Arneg, Haier, AHT Cooling Systems, Fricon, Mafirol, Prodis, Arisa Refrigeration, and MTH Retail, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global multi-deck refrigerated display cases market based on type, end user, width, and region

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Plug-in Semi Plug-in Remote

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User HoReCa Retail Others

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Width Less than4 ft 4 – 6 ft 6 – 10 ft More than 10 ft

Global Multi Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket US Canada Latin America Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Multi Deck Refrigerated Display CasesMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



