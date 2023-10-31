Air Purifier Market To Reach USD 28.9 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Air Purifier Market was valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Air purifiers remove harmful pollutants from indoor air, making it clean and healthy to breathe. They are in high demand during the pandemic, especially in hospitals, to ensure patients and staff have clean air. These devices benefit people with airborne diseases and asthma, promoting better health.

Air pollution is caused by the increasing use of fossil fuels and private vehicles and deforestation rates exceeding re-plantation. China and India's growing industrialization and infrastructure development have made them some of the most polluted cities worldwide.

Air pollution leads to smog, which harms the lungs and causes respiratory problems. According to WHO, 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air, and 7 million die annually due to pollution. To combat this, air purifiers are becoming increasingly popular, even in hotels, schools, and colleges located in highly polluted areas.

Segmentation Overview:

The global air purifier market has been segmented into application, technology, and region. Hospitals use air purifiers to prevent the spread of infections from one patient to another through air. High-efficiency particulate Air Purifiers are increasingly being adopted due to their ability to destroy smaller particles. These cleaners are commonly found in households, hospitals, and vehicles.

Air Purifier Market Report Highlights:

The global air purifier market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

Air pollution and health issues like asthma and cardiovascular diseases drive the demand for air purifiers.

Asia Pacific is a major market with high pollution levels and tremendous demand for air purifiers. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and China have high sales of air purifiers.

Some prominent players in the air purifier market report include Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Unilever, Samsung Electronics, IQAir, Honeywell International, Dyson, Daikin Industries Ltd, and Hitachi Ltd, among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Google Cloud and Unilever have collaborated to launch an app called My Unilever, which enables the company's factory-based employees globally to access digital resources from any location or device.

Samsung has announced new security updates at SDC23, including improvements to Samsung Knox Matrix and the expansion of Knox Vault to more devices. These upgrades guarantee that the security of backed-up and restored Samsung Cloud data is never compromised.

Air Purifier Market Segmentation:

By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

By Technology: Electrostatic Air purifiers, Ultraviolet Air Purifiers, HEPA Air Purifiers, Activated Carbon Air Purifiers, Ionic Air Purifiers, and Electronic Air Cleaners

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

