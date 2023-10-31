From Digital Wallets to Online Banking: Unraveling the Key Trends in the Global Digital Payments Industry

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Payments Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital payment market by transaction value will be $2,476.8 trillion and by transaction volume will be 2,135.9 trillion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.3% and 14.92% respectively over the forecast period (2023-2030). The digital payment market report provides an executive-level overview of the digital payments industry worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital payments market by mode of payment, industry, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global digital payments market size reached $2,476.8 trillion in 2023 in terms of transaction value, according to a new report. The adoption of digital payments will be supported by high level of convenience offered as they allow users to make transactions quickly and easily from anywhere at any time. They eliminate the need for physical cash or checks, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming to handle.



