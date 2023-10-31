The Future is Now: SkyQuest Elevates Climate Action as Knowledge Partner for ICCF 2023

Sri Lanka, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where the impact of climate change surpasses borders, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to steer us toward a more sustainable future," says Shriya Damani , CEO of SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt.Ltd , knowledge partner for the International Climate Change Forum 2023. "Our partnership with ICCF 2023 represents a momentous step towards driving actionable change in the face of this global challenge.

SkyQuest is proud to announce its partnership with the International Climate Change Forum (ICCF) 2023, with the common goal of a sustainable and resilient future. The first of many, the ICCF will be hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka in collaboration with esteemed organizations including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, FAO, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ‘SkyQuest Technology’ as its knowledge partner. As a significant contributor to the conference, SkyQuest Technology is dedicated to providing its wealth of expertise and strategic solutions to the forefront, thereby, elevating the fight against climate change to new heights.

Climate change poses severe global challenges. It demands immediate attention and comprehensive solutions. The International Climate Change Forum 2023, gathering world leaders, scientists, policymakers, and activists, is pivotal in the journey towards a sustainable future.

Conference Agenda

The ICCF 2023 agenda is thoughtfully crafted by SkyQuest Technology, covering a wide range of vital objectives. From delving into the private sector's imperative role and contribution to building collaborations for amplified response, the event offers an exciting medium for the fusion of knowledge, resources, and various assets. Dr Purvi Mehta (Deputy Director, Agriculture - Asia), representing BMGF, and Mr. Ashish Chaturvedi (Head - Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP India) will deliver insights, joined by a diverse panel. The program features a range of sessions, including one focused on the Private Sector's Climate Adaptation Role. Additionally, there are engaging workshops focusing on Climate-Smart and Sustainable Inclusive Agriculture.

Research and Knowledge Contribution:

SkyQuest Technology, a trailblazing force in innovation is honored to be the knowledge partner for the 1st Global Summit International Climate Change Forum. We are committed to share valuable research, data, and resources to empower informed decision-making. Our experts will provide insights throughout the event to make it a grand success.

Conference Details

The platform promises to be the stage of progress. Some key highlights include:

1. Keynote Speakers :

Purvi Mehta : Deputy Director, Agriculture - Asia, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Dr. Anil Jasinghe : Cabinet Secretary to the Ministry of Environment of Sri Lanka

Michiko Katagami: Principal Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist, ADB

Gabriel Grau: USAID Mission Direction, Sri Lanka

Mr. K M Mahinda Siriwardana : Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Faris Hadad Zervos : Country Director, Sri Lanka

Fergus Sinclair: Chief Scientist, CIFOR

Shahidur Rashid: Director, South Asia Office

Dr. Ananda Mallawantantry : Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka Environment, Climate Change, and Green Finance

Tess Russo : Senior Program Office, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Ashish Chaturvedi : Head - Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP India

Hari Menon : Director, India Country Office, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Azusa Kubota: Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, UNDP

Prof. Ranjith Senaratne : Vice Chairman at the University Grants Commission

2. Diverse Sessions

The conference offers a rich program with diverse sessions that include:

Role of the Private Sector in Climate Adaptation

Partnerships for scaled response

Technology and locally-led adaptation

Policy & Governance Levers

3. Workshops

Workshop 1 - Climate Smart & Sustainable and Inclusive Agriculture

Workshop 2 - Partnerships and Synergies to Mainstream Climate Smart Technologies in Agriculture Value Chains.

Workshop 3 - Climate financing opportunities, including carbon markets as a means for convergence.

