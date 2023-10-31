Adial Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer and Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss “New Aspects in Substance Use Treatment” at The Annual International Society of Addiction Medicine Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that the Chief Medical Officer of Adial, Bankole Johnson, D.Sc., M.D., and Key Opinion Leaders Jonathan Chick, M.D., Hannu Alho, M.D., and Icro Maremmani M.D., will be presenting at The Annual International Society of Addiction Medicine Conference taking place November 2-4, 2023, in Marrakesh, Morocco.



Presentation Details:

Session: New Aspects in Substance Use Treatment

Chairs: Icro Maremmani, M.D., and Hannu Alho, M.D.

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 10:30-12:00 p.m. Western European Standard Time / 5:30-7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The symposium presentation, “New aspects in substance use treatment,” will highlight the effects of AD04, the Company’s genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). During the presentation, Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson and Dr. Alho, the principal investigator in the study, will include an overview of Adial’s phase 3 clinical trial results, which support the use of AD04 as a precision medicine to treat AUD.

“Millions of people suffer from alcohol use disorder and only a small percentage of this population seek medical treatment. In addition, over 140,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth-leading preventable cause of death in the United States alone. We are proud to be making significant progress in developing a precision-based medicine that can potentially reduce drinking, thereby aiding in the overall health of patients. We look forward to discussing AD04, Adial’s lead compound, at the ISAM annual conference,” commented Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson.

About The Annual International Society of Addiction Medicine Conference

The Annual ISAM Conference is scheduled for November 2-4, 2023 in Marrakesh, Morocco. This global event is dedicated to providing world-class addiction medicine education and provides an exceptional opportunity to highlight new research, innovative practices, sociopolitical ideas and new approaches to treatment. For Congress Information, Abstract submission and Registration please go to: https://ama-maroc.com/isam-congress/

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com