Automotive Tinting Film Market Report 2023-2030 | Automotive Tinting Film Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Automotive tinting film, often referred to as window tint, is a thin, transparent, or semi-transparent material applied to the windows of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, and SUVs. It is designed to reduce the amount of visible light, heat, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation that enters the vehicle's interior.

The desire for improved comfort while driving, especially in hot and sunny regions, has driven the demand for automotive tinting films. These films can effectively reduce solar heat, making the interior of the vehicle more comfortable.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global automotive tinting film market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including film type, vehicle type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global automotive tinting film market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global automotive tinting film market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of region, North America dominated the automotive tinting film market by region.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.0 billion Growth Rate 3.3% Key Market Drivers Rising need for comfort and heat reduction

Protection from UV rays

Rising preference towards aesthetics and styling Companies Profiled 3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Saint-Gobain

Madico

Hanita Coatings

Johnson Window Films

XPEL, Inc.

Lintec

Hüper Optik

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global automotive tinting film market include,

In July 2022, Avery Dennison expanded its geographical footprint by launching its collection of automotive window films in multiple countries in Southeast Asia including, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global automotive tinting film market growth include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, Madico, Hanita Coatings, Johnson Window Films, XPEL, Inc., Lintec, and Hüper Optik, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global automotive tinting film market based on film type, vehicle type, application, and region

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Film Type Dyed Window Tint Hybrid Window Tint Metallized Window Tint Carbon Window Tint Ceramic Window Tint Crystalline Window Tint

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type Passenger Cars SUV Crossover Hatchback Sedan Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Window Windshield

Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Tinting Film Market US Canada Latin America Automotive Tinting Film Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Tinting Film Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Tinting Film Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Tinting Film Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Tinting Film Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Automotive Tinting Film Report:

What will be the market value of the global automotive tinting film market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global automotive tinting film market?

What are the market drivers of the global automotive tinting film market?

What are the key trends in the global automotive tinting film market?

Which is the leading region in the global automotive tinting film market?

What are the major companies operating in the global automotive tinting film market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global automotive tinting film market?

