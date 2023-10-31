Wipes Market Size Projected to Attain $6.22 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global wipes market size was USD 3.87 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2021 to USD 6.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% in the 2021-2028 period.

As per our expert analysts, wipes are regarded to be a fundamental sanitary product utilized to maintain sanitation and hygiene in households as well as in the environment. The rising alertness concerning health and hygiene maintenance has boosted the demand for the personal care industry.



List of Key Players Profiled in the Wipes Market:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

NICE-PAK Inc. (U.S.)

Edge Well Personal Care (U.S.)

Clorox Company (U.S.)

Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

Hengan (China)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Sofidel Group (Italy)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 6.22 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 3.87 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 165 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Application

By Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Wipes Market Growth Drivers Growing Need for Sanitation & Cleanliness to Fuel Demand Product Innovations to Bode Well for the Market

Report Coverage

The report presents a general study of the market along with existing trends and imminent estimations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth examination of any upcoming opportunities, intimidations, competitions, or driving influences is also stated in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

The COVID-19 impressions have been added to the report to aid investors and business possessors in understanding the jeopardies better. The key players in the market are analyzed, and their tactics to bolster the market growth are cited in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Requirement for Hygiene & Cleanliness to Drive Demand for Wipes

Growing requirements of sanitation for personal hygiene purposes give a surge to the demand for bathroom and toilet tissues. Also, rising air pollution and dust issues have concurrently augmented the utilization of kitchen tissue by housekeepers to clean the vessels and additional kitchenware objects efficiently.

Rising trends of nuclear families across the world are thrusting the demand for such house cleaning items. This is anticipated to reinforce the wipes market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic Advent to Augment Demand for Sanitary Products

An increasing amount of global COVID-19-infested patients and its further spread robustly affect customers to utilize facial tissues, sanitizer wipes, and toilet papers that aid in regulating the spread of such communicable diseases. These increasing occurrences also impact doctors and medical workers to utilize alcohol-based forte sheets for operative germ-killing and safeguarding.

Segmentation

By Application

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

By Type

Disposable

Non-disposable

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others (Shopping Complex and Grocery Stores)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights

The market size in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1.27 billion in 2020. This is contributed by the amplified expenditure of customers belonging to the middle-class income group.

North America held a market share of 23.90% in the global market owing to the huge urban population and advanced lifestyle of the population in the region.

The European region perceived a substantial wipes market share owing to the rising infrastructural amenities of hotels and hospitality and the accelerating tourist advances in the region.

Top Trends in the Global Wipes Market:

Sustainability Drive: Growing environmental concerns have led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable wipes. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing wipes that are compostable, recyclable, or made from sustainable materials to reduce their carbon footprint.

Growing environmental concerns have led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable wipes. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing wipes that are compostable, recyclable, or made from sustainable materials to reduce their carbon footprint. Technological Advancements: Advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the development of wipes with superior cleaning abilities and enhanced functionalities. Antimicrobial wipes, flushable wipes, and wipes with improved textures and absorption capabilities are gaining traction in the market.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the development of wipes with superior cleaning abilities and enhanced functionalities. Antimicrobial wipes, flushable wipes, and wipes with improved textures and absorption capabilities are gaining traction in the market. Health and Hygiene Awareness: Increased awareness about personal hygiene and sanitation, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted the demand for disinfectant wipes and personal care wipes. Consumers are seeking convenient and effective products for maintaining cleanliness and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Increased awareness about personal hygiene and sanitation, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted the demand for disinfectant wipes and personal care wipes. Consumers are seeking convenient and effective products for maintaining cleanliness and preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Convenience and Portability: Busy lifestyles and on-the-go requirements have amplified the demand for convenient and portable wipes across various consumer segments. Wipes that offer ease of use, travel-friendliness, and quick disposal are becoming increasingly popular, especially in the baby care and personal care segments.

Busy lifestyles and on-the-go requirements have amplified the demand for convenient and portable wipes across various consumer segments. Wipes that offer ease of use, travel-friendliness, and quick disposal are becoming increasingly popular, especially in the baby care and personal care segments. E-commerce Expansion: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the wipes market, providing consumers with greater accessibility and convenience in purchasing a wide range of wipes. Online channels have become crucial for manufacturers and retailers to expand their consumer reach and improve product visibility.

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has significantly impacted the wipes market, providing consumers with greater accessibility and convenience in purchasing a wide range of wipes. Online channels have become crucial for manufacturers and retailers to expand their consumer reach and improve product visibility. Regulatory Shifts: Stringent regulations regarding the use of certain chemicals and materials in wipes production have compelled manufacturers to reformulate their products to meet evolving safety standards. Compliance with regulations related to product labeling, ingredient transparency, and manufacturing practices has become imperative for sustained market growth.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Application Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Wipes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value) Personal Care Wipes Household Wipes Industrial Wipes By Type (Value) Disposable Non-disposable By Distribution Channel(Value) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Product Invention and Effective Distribution Channels are Vital Factors for Market Growth

Product innovation & fundamental ability utilization are indispensable factors for companies to satisfy the rising demand for wipe products. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is the most important company associated to the market. The company is incessantly emphasizing on diminishing the carbon footprints from their processes.

Key Industry Development

July 2021: Glatfelter Corporation procured Jacob Holm & Sonner A/S, who is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins & wet wipe, to construct its production facility.

