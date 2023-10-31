Global Viral Vector Production Market Reprot 2023: Clinical Success of Viral Vector Production Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Production Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Viral Vector Production Market, which achieved a valuation of USD 5.22 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.21% through 2028. This substantial expansion is driven by the burgeoning iron & steel industry and other end-user sectors.

Viral Vector Production Fuels Medical Advancements:

Viral vector production is a transformative field dedicated to creating modified viruses, termed viral vectors, instrumental in delivering genetic material into target cells for diverse medical and biotechnological applications. These vectors serve as efficient and safe carriers for delivering therapeutic genes, rectifying genetic mutations, or manipulating cellular processes. The increased success and approval of gene therapies for various diseases, including genetic disorders and certain cancers, have elevated the demand for viral vectors as crucial delivery tools for therapeutic genes.

Key Market Drivers:

Clinical Success of Viral Vector Production: Pioneering clinical applications have demonstrated the potential of viral vector-based therapies in addressing a range of diseases. Examples include Luxturna for inherited retinal disease and Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy, both showcasing the transformative capacity of viral vectors.

Bioreactor Technology in Viral Vector Production: Bioreactors play a pivotal role in producing viral vectors, ensuring controlled environments for cell culture, transfection, and vector production. Single-use bioreactors enhance scalability, yield, quality, and regulatory compliance.

Key Challenges:

Scalability and Commercialization: Transitioning from laboratory-scale to commercial production poses challenges, necessitating process optimization and capital-intensive manufacturing facilities adhering to regulatory standards.

Key Trends:

Manufacturing Process Optimization: The focus is on refining and improving viral vector production processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, increase yields, and ensure consistent quality. Standardizing processes ensures uniformity, regulatory compliance, and quality.

AAV vectors dominate the market, downstream processing plays a crucial role, gene therapy applications thrive, and research institutes lead in adopting advanced therapies. Regional Dominance: North America leads the market, propelled by government support, financing, and a thriving R&D environment for advanced therapeutics.

Key Market Players

Merck kgaa

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A

Cobra Biologics Ltd.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen Laboratories

YPOSKESI

Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL inc.)

Novasep Holding s.a.s.

Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.)

Takara Bio Inc.

RegenxBio, Inc.

Aldevron LLc.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Viral Vector Production Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Viral Vector Production Market, By Vector Type:

Adenovirus

AAV

Lentivirus

Retrovirus

Others

Viral Vector Production Market, By Workflow:

Upstream Processing

Vector amplification and expansion

Vector recovery/harvesting

Downstream Processing

Purification

Fill finish

Viral Vector Production Market, By Application:

Gene and Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery

Biomedical Research

Viral Vector Production Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Global Viral Vector Production Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

