Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Set to Soar, Reaching $1249.63 Million by 2028: Demand for Personalized Medication Drives Growth

The global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market, which registered a valuation of USD 789.83 million in 2022, is on the cusp of robust growth, projected to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.04% by 2028, reaching USD 1249.63 million.

Pioneering Advancements in Rare Disease Genetic Testing:

Rare Disease Genetic Testing is instrumental in diagnosing genetic mutations responsible for rare diseases, which affect a small percentage of the population due to specific genetic mutations or alterations. These tests analyze an individual's DNA to identify abnormalities or mutations, enabling accurate diagnosis, understanding disease causes, and guiding personalized treatment strategies. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is among the techniques used for these tests, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases: Rare diseases affect an estimated 260-440 million people worldwide, driving the demand for genetic testing. As awareness grows, healthcare providers and patients seek accurate and timely diagnoses, fueling market growth. Demand for Personalized Medication: The surge in personalized medicine, tailoring treatments to individual genetic makeup, necessitates genetic testing for identifying rare disease genetic mutations, enabling targeted treatments. Awareness and Advocacy: Increasing awareness and advocacy efforts for rare diseases lead to higher demand for testing services. Collaboration between advocacy groups, healthcare providers, and researchers improves access and funding.

Key Market Challenges:

Diagnostic Complexity: The complexity of rare diseases can lead to delayed or misdiagnosis. Lack of standardized diagnostic criteria and multiple genes and variants involved make accurate mutation identification challenging. Limited Knowledge and Awareness: Limited awareness among healthcare providers hinders genetic testing adoption. Misdiagnosis due to lack of familiarity with rare disease profiles leads to inappropriate treatments. Ethical and Privacy Concerns: Obtaining informed consent for genetic testing is complex, and privacy concerns around genetic data discourage testing participation. Ethical dilemmas and impact on family members create challenges.

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing: DTC testing empowers consumers with genetic information, potentially identifying markers associated with rare diseases. It increases general genetics and health awareness, aiding rare disease research and discoveries.

