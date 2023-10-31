Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market to Experience Significant Growth Driven by Advancements and Investments

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of $2.2 billion by 2028, up from $1.1 billion in 2022, representing a remarkable CAGR of 13%.

Several key factors are contributing to this growth, including the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections, along with increased investment in research and development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Increasing Prevalence of RNA-Related Diseases:

  • RNA-related diseases, including cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections, are on the rise globally, driving the demand for RNA-targeted small molecule drugs.
  • These drugs offer a promising approach for treating diseases caused by RNA dysregulation, and their demand continues to grow.

Advancements in RNA Biology:

  • Advances in RNA biology, facilitated by technologies such as high-throughput sequencing and gene editing, have expanded our understanding of RNA's role in diseases.
  • These advancements have led to the identification of new RNA targets and the development of novel RNA-targeted small molecule drugs.

Increased Funding for RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Research:

  • Enhanced funding for RNA-targeted drug discovery research has accelerated the drug discovery process, attracting top researchers and fostering collaborations.
  • Government initiatives, private investment, and philanthropic donations are supporting research in identifying RNA targets and developing screening technologies.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine:

  • The growing demand for personalized medicine is driving the development of RNA-targeted small molecule drugs tailored to individual patients.
  • These drugs offer the potential to target specific RNA abnormalities in patients, resulting in more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes.

Rise in the Number of Startups and Small Companies:

  • The increasing number of startups and small companies dedicated to RNA-targeted drug discovery is fostering innovation and competition in the field.
  • These agile companies focus on niche areas of RNA biology, identifying novel RNA targets and advancing promising therapies into clinical trials.

Market Players

Accent Therapeutics., Anima Biotech Inc., Arrakis Therapeutics., AstraZeneca., Epics Therapeutics., Expansion Therapeutics., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., H3 Biomedicine Inc., PTC Therapeutics., Ribometrix., Servier Laboratories., Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global RNATargeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market.

Report Scope

In this report, Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, by Indication:

  • Cancer
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Metabolic Diseases
  • Neurological Diseases
  • Other

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, by End Users:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Others

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages173
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$1101.04 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$2276.69 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52nlrf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

