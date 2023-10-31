Abbott and Stereotaxis Technologies Used in First Integrated Procedures in the United States

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the first patients in the United States have been treated successfully utilizing Abbott’s EnSite™ X EP System integrated with Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.

The integration of Abbott’s leading cardiac mapping system and Stereotaxis’ advanced robotic technology, first announced at Heart Rhythm 2023, combines highly detailed real-time diagnostic information with the unprecedented precision and stability of robotics during therapy delivery. The first integrated procedures in the US were completed by physicians at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside, Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

“We are very pleased with how well these initial procedures went and the progress toward open interoperability with robotics in electrophysiology,” said Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, Electrophysiologist and Executive Medical Director of Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. “Combining Abbott’s leading cardiac mapping system with Stereotaxis’ advanced robotic technology enhances precision and streamlines procedure workflow, ultimately benefiting the patients we are dedicated to treating.”

“Abbott and Stereotaxis have each played leading roles in advancing care for the most complex and difficult to treat arrhythmia patients,” added Dr. Jim Cheung, Associate Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center. “We are delighted to be able to use both technologies in an integrated fashion, leveraging the combined benefits in diagnosis and therapy for our patients.”

“As long-term users of both Abbott and Stereotaxis technology, we appreciate the ability to use these technologies together with a smooth integrated workflow,” said Dr. Ranjit Suri, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Increased physician choice and technology interoperability benefits patients, physicians and providers.”

“The success of these procedures demonstrates the unmatched potential and importance of increased collaboration in the field of electrophysiology,” added Dr. J. Peter Weiss, Director of Ventricular Arrhythmia Management and Robotics at Banner University Medicine Heart Institute. “The combined benefits of advanced mapping and robotic technologies allows us to envision a new era of cardiac care where personalized therapy is designed and delivered to each individual patient. It's a game-changer for the field."

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

