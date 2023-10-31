Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Set to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2032: New Pipeline Agents Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market Opportunity Assessment, Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Unmet Needs and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China) and includes an assessment of the disease epidemiology and 10-year patient-based forecast (PBF) across the 8MM for marketed and late-stage pipeline therapies, with a launch date assessment by market for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).



These sales forecasts leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the author's World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



Acute myeloid (or myelogenous or myelocytic) leukemia (AML) is a malignancy of the hematopoietic system caused by abnormal proliferation or differentiation of myeloid progenitors in the bone marrow and peripheral blood. Despite being a rare blood cancer, AML is a blockbuster market and is expected to grow from sales of $2.3 billion in 2022 to $3.7 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The current treatment paradigm for AML across the 8MM relies heavily on the use of Venclexta plus HMA or LDAC regimen for frail patients, and 7+3 chemotherapy for fit patients. There are several unmet needs in AML that call for more treatment options and improving transplant outcome for extending overall survival in patients.



Major drivers of growth in the AML market across the 8MM over the forecast period include the following:

Approval of 14 new late-stage pipeline agents

Pipeline agents to be used as therapies for improving HSCT outcomes are important market drivers as they create a brand-new market segment as HSCT aids

Growing patient population to 2032

Major barriers to growth in the AML market across the 8MM over the forecast period include the following:

Patent expiries and subsequent genericization of the most lucrative agents that are part of the standard of care, principally Roche/AbbVie's Venclexta

Limited launches of novel pipeline agents in Asian markets

Continued dominance of the traditional 7+3 chemotherapy regimen in the newly-diagnosed setting

Key Highlights

Report deliverables include a Pdf and Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes the 8MM

Forecasts covers from 2022-2032

The publisher valued the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market in the 8MM at $2.3 billion and expects the market to increase to $3.7 billion by 2032

Syndex Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, and GlycoMimetics are expected to take market-leading position in 2032

A high level of unmet need will remain for most Acute Myeloid Leukemia patient populations during the forecast period

The AML late-stage R&D pipeline is diversified in addressing different pain points throughout the treatment journey

