Creative Realities Partners with The Human Bean to Modernize Drive-Thru Coffee Experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital signage solutions provider Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), today announced its partnership with coffee franchise The Human Bean, set to redefine customer experiences across The Human Bean's vast network of mostly drive-thru locations. This collaboration signifies a monumental shift in outdoor ordering dynamics, introducing compelling and lively menu elements to seamlessly enhance customer interactions and product selection.



In response to the fast-paced drive-thru environment and changing customer expectations, The Human Bean proactively sought ways to optimize order interactions, enhance menu visibility and streamline operations. Collaborating with Creative Realities, the coffee franchise successfully transformed its drive-thru experience, future-proofing its locations to align consistently with evolving consumer preferences.

"Embracing the spirit of innovation, The Human Bean sought a partner who could translate their vision into an exceptional drive-thru ordering experience," said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities. "Our purpose-built software and flexible approach in hardware options ensured not only seamless fusion of form and functionality, but proper installation. By offering a blend of dynamic digital and static solutions, tailored to the varied experiences and cost considerations of The Human Bean’s franchisees, we created a drive-thru encounter that's both unique and aesthetic in design.”

Among the customized suite of digital enhancements are strategically placed pre-order screens, capturing customers’ attention with limited-time offers and promotions before they place their orders. Featuring standardized, visually appealing displays, the preview board holds significant value, as the uniquely tailored seasonal promotions drive additional sales during strategic periods of the year. At the order station, a sophisticated three-screen lit menu board, complemented by a high-quality speaker and microphone system, ensures seamless communication and effortless product selection. Order confirmation and strategic cross-selling are facilitated through a digital middleboard and static sideboards, ensuring personalized and efficient customer interactions.

Creative Realities’ work extends beyond implementation, playing a pivotal role in designing the boards to influence consumer behavior. The integration with The Human Bean's point-of-sale (POS) provider automates menu board updates, synchronizing them with pricing and inventory updates in real time. This seamless integration drives operational efficiency, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information for both staff and customers. With real-time menu item and pricing updates, these tools provide insights needed for employees to make personalized recommendations – facilitating additional upselling or cross-selling opportunities, enhancing customer interactions, streamlining order processes and overall creating a more efficient workflow for both staff and customers.

This collaboration with Creative Realities amplifies The Human Bean’s steadfast dedication to delivering an exceptional drive-thru experience, reflecting its mission of making every customer interaction memorable, kind and sincere, mirroring the quality of its coffee offerings.

“At our core, we believe in meaningful exchange at the window,” said Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. "To stay true to that ideal and remain successful in the modern era, we wanted to implement digital solutions that allow us the freedom and flexibility to enhance the consumer drive thru journey. Our collaboration with Creative Realities enables us to blend technology seamlessly with our friendly service, ensuring our guests enjoy both convenience and the genuine warmth that defines The Human Bean – now and in the future."

