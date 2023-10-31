DealCloud wins Best Data Provider – Overall at the Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that DealCloud has been named the winner of a 2023 Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards in the Best Data Provider – Overall category. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among American fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.



Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 500 general partners and industry influencers. This year, more than 35,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to determine the winners, which were announced and celebrated at a gala on October 25 at the Penn Club in New York City.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by the readers of Private Equity Wire, this time for our ability to help dealmakers prioritize, protect, and analyze large quantities of data,” said Lokesh Seth, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “This award is a testament to DealCloud’s ability to streamline data management and provide insights and recommendations for more effective relationship and deal management.”

DealCloud provides a single-source pipeline management, relationship intelligence, and CRM platform that powers the dealmaking processes from strategy to origination to execution . It offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and day-to-day needs of the most demanding investment professionals. DealCloud helps firms harness their proprietary and third-party data, letting dealmakers and professionals focus their efforts on originating better deals, accelerating execution, and building relationships.

To learn how DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals and achieve long-term success, visit dealcloud.com/solutions/data-management .

