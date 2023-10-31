Solésence Beauty Science is Winner of the 2023 BeautyMatter NEXT Award for Best Contract Manufacturing

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence Beauty Science, a leader in inclusive, mineral-based beauty products for skincare and makeup brands, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2023 BeautyMatter NEXT Award in the Best Contract Manufacturing category.



This category recognizes companies that provide services related to the production, formulation, and filling of beauty and wellness products. We are excited to be receiving this award and to be recognized for our mission to bring life-changing skin health products to everyone.

The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards aim to raise the bar and define the future of beauty. Solésence was selected from 400+ entries for over 50 awards across 7 categories.

“Not only has Solésence Beauty Science endeavored to enhance lives through healthy skin since its establishment in 2016, but we’re also proud to facilitate the success of our brand partners across beauty industry categories and sectors, both through our products and in how we partner with them,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are honored to have Solésence chosen for this award, and we are grateful to our 60+ brand partners for their partnership and for their commitment to bring healthy skin to everyone,” commented Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “With more exciting innovations in development today, we look forward to bringing new award-winning products to market to better improve skin health in the US and across the globe.”

The BeautyMatter NEXT Award is the company’s most recent major award in 2023. In June of this year, Solésence won the Cosmopack North America Award in Formulation for its Natural Glow Face Oil SPF 40+. In March, the Company announced that it had been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2023, landing the number two spot in the Beauty category.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

