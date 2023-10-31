data.world Expands Snowflake Collaboration with New Exclusive Offering to Accelerate Data Trust

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the data catalog platform company, today announced the launch of its new data catalog on the Snowflake Data Cloud, offering new customers an exclusive package to streamline adoption timelines at a new attractive price point. Now, new customers can easily implement the data.world data catalog across the Snowflake Data Cloud to understand, trust, and govern their data from day one, building the connected data foundation needed to thrive in an AI-powered future. data.world's graph-powered data catalog already offers unique benefits for Snowflake customers , including support for Snowpark .



As enterprises work to build data-driven cultures and create the foundation for AI, they face common challenges. First, the plethora of tooling in the enterprise – BI tools, orchestration tools, and more – creates silos that need to be overcome by aligning people, processes, and technology. Then, they must build trust in the data with programs for governance and DataOps but can’t do so with manual processes alone. Finally, generative AI presents a huge opportunity to transform businesses but is faced with limitations, including inaccuracy and compliance risk. The data.world data catalog platform provides a unified view of all the organization's data resources and knowledge with automation-driven applications for data discovery, data governance, and DataOps that break down silos and enable scale – all backed by a Knowledge Graph architecture .

“Data organizations and enterprise decision makers are demanding trust from their data and the analysis that comes from it,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “Customers look for as much insight into their data as possible to power mission-critical applications of all kinds. In expanding our relationship with data.world, we will provide insight into every aspect of enterprise data across its lifecycle. This meets the demand from data teams and decision makers to operationalize their data across use cases.”

“Working closely with Snowflake and our joint customers, we’ve seen just how impactful the data.world data catalog is in streamlining operations with powerful automations, and bringing critical trust to data across environments and downstream use cases,” said Bryon Jacob, co-founder and CTO of data.world. “This exclusive offering builds on that momentum to bring these capabilities to enterprises as they center their business and development processes around trusted data.”

The Snowflake-exclusive offering provides the benefits of the data.world data catalog, including the automation of DataOps processes – like data lineage. Supported by the data.world Rapid Deployment offering, Snowflake customers can reduce procurement and implementation timelines. This means teams can trust their data to power analytical and operational use cases and decision-making, faster. As part of the package, new customers can also leverage data.world’s Archie Bots, which automates and generates human readable descriptions of data assets in Snowflake, including Snowpark assets and Snowflake policy data.

Critically, customers of all sizes can take full advantage of the offering as there are no limits or penalties based on the number of accounts or assets deployed in their Snowflake ecosystem.

This offering is now available to all new data.world customers leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud. To learn more about the exclusive package or the data.world Data Catalog Platform , visit data.world .

data.world makes enterprise data AI-ready. Built on a knowledge graph architecture, it is the only data catalog platform designed to manage the deep context required for both human and machine readability of data required for the AI future. data.world delivers more trustworthy generative AI applications while simultaneously enhancing the human productivity of teams engaged in data discovery, data governance, and DataOps. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members. For more information, visit http://data.world .

