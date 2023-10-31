SK Life Science Labs, a Subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, Presents Discovery of Oral SMARCA2 Degraders Data at 6th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

KOREA and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK Life Science Labs (formerly Proteovant Therapeutics) a subsidiary of SK Biopharmaceuticals, today will present preclinical data supporting its SMARCA protein degradation discovery program at the 6th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Summit. The presentation will highlight the discovery and characterization of SMARCA2 heterobifunctional degraders demonstrating selective SMARCA2 degradation leads to targeted growth inhibition of SMARCA4 mutant cancer cell lines, and share results of in vivo efficacy in a solid tumor xenograft model.

“We are pleased to present the first in vivo data on our potential best-in-class orally available selective SMARCA2 degraders to the scientific and pharmaceutical community participating at this year’s TPD Summit in Boston,” said Zhihua Sui, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, SK Life Science Labs. “Our compounds have shown robust anti-tumor efficacy in vivo and our current oral leads have demonstrated potent selective degradation of SMARCA2 and selective inhibition of proliferation of SMARCA4 mutated cancer cells. SMARCA4 is mutated in many cancers including non-small cell lung carcinoma, colon adenocarcinoma, bladder, and endometrial cancer.”

Located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, SK Life Science Labs is an R&D company leveraging protein degradation to target the undruggable and elicit novel disease-modifying mechanism of action. SK Life Science Labs integrates its AI-enabled target ID platform, protein degrader discovery and development expertise, and MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform to identify and advance novel protein degraders.

“Today’s presentation unveils new data that showcase SK Life Science Labs’ unique approach to discovering compounds with the potential to change the future of cancer therapeutics,” said Donghoon Lee, President and CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals, SK Life Science Inc., and SK Life Science Labs. “Since acquiring SK Life Science Labs earlier this year, we have been focused on leveraging the company’s R&D capabilities and supporting its promising programs. We are very proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to continuing to push innovation forward so that we can maximize the potential of our pipeline.”

Details of SK Life Science Labs Presentation at the 6th Annual TDP Summit:

Title: SMARCA2 Degraders for the Treatment of Solid Tumors Presenter: Jose Clemente, Ph.D., Senior Director of Biology, SK Life Science Labs Track: Preclinical Development Date/Time: Tuesday, October 31, 2023; 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. ET

About SK Life Science Labs

SK Life Science Labs (formerly Proteovant Therapeutics) exploits the ubiquitin-protease system (UPS) to discover and develop transformative medicines for the treatment of patients with life-altering diseases. Protein degradation harnesses the human body’s innate cellular machinery by way of the UPS to identify and mark disease-causing proteins for destruction. This promising approach provides the opportunity to target proteins of interest, many of which were previously considered undruggable. SK Life Science Labs integrates its AI-enabled target ID platform, degrader drug-hunting expertise, and MOPED™ molecular glue screening platform to advance novel protein degraders. As of August 11, 2023, SK Life Science Labs is part of SK Biopharmaceuticals.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

SK Biopharmaceuticals is a global biotech company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments to help people living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and change the future of cancer care. Together with its U.S. subsidiary, SK Life Science, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals has a pipeline of eight compounds in development. Both companies are part of SK Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Korea and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. For more information, please visit www.skbp.com/eng.

SK Biopharmaceuticals’ parent company SK Inc. continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including pharmaceuticals and life science, energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Inc. is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit www.sk-inc.om/en.