Smokey Bones Announces Partnership with Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

The acclaimed culinary chef and Masters of Meat join forces to support military, veteran, and first responder personnel.



Plantation, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokey Bones today announces that world-class culinary personality and philanthropist, Chef Robert Irvine, will join the Masters of Meat to introduce a limited-time menu, Robert’s Ribfeast, starting on October 31, 2023. Fans are asked to bring their appetites to try this delicious new menu, which will benefit the Robert Irvine Foundation, dedicated to transforming the lives of service members, veterans, first responders and their families. Smokey Bones has committed to donate 10 percent of sales from “Robert’s Ribfeast” promotion, up to $100,000.

As a Smokey Bones fan and loyalist, particularly of its award-winning ribs, Chef Irvine is working with the brand to share good food with guests while supporting and showing appreciation for the country’s military and veterans. Robert’s Ribfeast includes:

Robert’s Ribfeast for One ($19.99): A half-rack of Smokey Bones’ signature house-smoked St. Louis ribs, two sides, a piece of garlic bread, and choice of appetizer or dessert.

A half-rack of Smokey Bones’ signature house-smoked St. Louis ribs, two sides, a piece of garlic bread, and choice of appetizer or dessert. Ribfeast for Two ($29.99): A full rack of St. Louis ribs, four sides, two pieces of garlic bread, and choice of appetizer or dessert.

“We are honored to partner with Chef Irvine, who shares our appreciation for not only our ribs but also for our active-duty military and veterans,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “Chef Irvine is a frequent guest at Smokey Bones and a natural fit for our brand as he has made a significant impact on both the restaurant industry and military community. We are excited to not only offer guests a terrific deal on his favorite meal, but to bring our communities together to support this important cause.”

Chef Irvine is an acclaimed chef, entrepreneur, and longtime philanthropic supporter of America’s military. He’s also the host of Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant: Impossible,” where he gives struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around.

“We are thankful for the generosity of Smokey Bones in their efforts to support the Robert Irvine Foundation,” said Chef Irvine. “These funds will go towards our Food, Wellness, Community, and Financial-Support programs which impact thousands of service members, veterans and their families. We look forward to kicking off this partnership with the Masters of Meat in supporting America’s heroes.”

Robert’s Ribfeast will be available at all Smokey Bones locations until January 1, 2024, while supplies last.

Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online orders for pick-up, as well as delivery on SmokeyBones.com . To make a reservation at your nearest location, visit https://reservations.getwisely.com/location-search/reservations?g=smokey-bones .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

About the Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation was established by chef, entrepreneur and TV personality Robert Irvine. The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. They provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support. For more information, please visit: www.robertirvinefoundation.org.

###

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com

305-631-2283