EagleView Sets New Coverage and Recency Standard for Aerial Imagery and Insights Market

Rochester, NY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leader in aerial insights and corresponding analytics, announces a new standard in the aerial insights market. EagleView will now provide imagery and enhanced property analytics for the top 50 United States metro areas one or more times per year, on top of their current, customer-driven, aerial capture. With more frequent image capture available across these top metros, EagleView will continue to be the leading choice for customers seeking the highest resolution, unrivaled quality, the largest historical library of aerial imagery, and property analytics based on the most comprehensive coverage offered–a combination of features unmatched in the aerial imagery and insights industry today. This enhancement to EagleView’s imagery portfolio and analytics is driven by customer demand across multiple industries.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to get the information they need–when they need it–to make the decisions that matter most,” shared Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “We want to make sure our customers have the best and most current aerial imagery on the market, and we can deliver that to them.”

EagleView’s imagery, which includes ultra-high resolution up to 0.75” and derivative analytics solutions, continues to expand and improve due to its investment in advanced capture technologies. Specifically, this announcement benefits insurance carriers, governments, large-scale construction companies, as well as mortgage providers and REITs, who–with imagery and property analytics of the top 50 markets by population available and updated one or more times per year–will now have the broadest range of imagery and derived property intelligence on the market.

“We have listened to customer and partner feedback. This expansion in our capture strategy means that we now have the best combination of urban, suburban, and rural coverage on the market.” said David Bairstow, SVP & General Manager, Insurance for EagleView.

“EagleView is excited to further build upon our more than one billion image database which provides coverage of property of 94% of the U.S. population, with new areas and more frequent captures. This advancement continues to deliver the high-resolution imagery, data, and analytics our customers need to drive greater success in their operations,” said Patrick Gill, SVP & General Manager, Imagery, Infrastructure & Emerging Markets.

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

