Pioneer Consulting Deploys Togolese Branch of Google's Equiano Subsea Cable for CSquared Woezon

HOBOKEN, N.J. and LOMÉ, Togo, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces that it has completed deployment of the Togolese branch of Google's Equiano Cable on behalf of CSquared Woezon. The subsea cable branch offers advanced connectivity to Togo and additional diversification of the nation’s digital infrastructure.



Having been awarded a comprehensive technical and strategic consulting contract by CSquared Woezon in March 2022, Pioneer has managed the overall design, procurement, and implementation of the Cable Landing Station and the system’s transmission equipment. The Togo branch of Google’s subsea cable system can provide up to three terabits per second of capacity between Togo and Portugal, with additional connectivity to Nigeria and South Africa planned for the second half of 2023. As the second submarine fiber optic cable in Togo, the branch provides a redundant connection to ensure reliable broadband access.

“Our team is proud to have worked alongside CSquared and Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN) on this important project,” said Gavin Tully, Managing Partner at Pioneer Consulting. "This subsea cable branch will offer advanced broadband, providing increased internet access for work, school, telehealth, and entertainment for the Togolese community.”

Lanre Kolade at CSquared noted that, “Pioneer has been the right company to work with throughout the development of the Togo branch and we were delighted to have had them on board for this critical project. Pioneer's recent work in West Africa provided unparalleled regional insights and extensive experience that has proven to be invaluable for the cable’s design and implementation.”

Last year, CSquared and the Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN), a Togolese state-owned telecommunications asset company, formed the CSquared Woezon joint venture to oversee development of the branch of Google’s Equiano cable. Aided by Pioneer, the joint enterprise has streamlined development of the branch to help achieve the Togo Digital 2025 Strategy and further strengthen and diversify the country’s digital infrastructure.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight into the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

About CSquared Group

CSquared is a technology company committed to a digitally connected Africa by making impactful investments into open-access broadband enabling infrastructure throughout Africa. While a basic connection is useful when it comes to Internet access, abundant, affordable broadband can transform communities and help people make the most of opportunities online. By investing in open-access broadband infrastructure and making it available to local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and mobile network operators (MNOs), CSquared helps bring high-quality broadband access across Africa. CSquared is jointly owned by Google, Mitsui & Co (Japan), Convergence Partners (South Africa) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC, World Bank Group). For more information, visit www.csquared.com .

About SIN

As an entity fully owned by the Togolese State and created in 2016, the Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN) holds strategic public telecommunication assets and ensures to establish viable partnerships for the operation, management and maintenance of fiber optic infrastructure in its possession.

About CSquared Woezon

A public limited company, CSquared Woezon, a Joint Venture between CSquared (56%) and Société d’Infrastructures Numériques (SIN) (44%), will focus on acquiring, building, maintaining, operating and marketing a wholesale open-access network with both international and national fiber optic infrastructure. CSquared Woezon will initially have three key components: the first of these is the landing of Google’s Equiano Submarine Cable in Lomé (witnessed recently) and the construction of a Cable Landing Station (CLS); the second is the commercialization of the eGouv Metro Fibre network in Lomé; and the third is the operationalization of the CEB Fibre with connectivity into the neighboring countries of Ghana, Benin, and Burkina Faso.