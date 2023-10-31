AdImpact Launches Potomac, First of Its Kind Political Media Buying Software

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading ad intelligence SaaS company, announces the launch of its groundbreaking political media buying software, Potomac , just in time for one of the most significant and active cycles in the nation’s history. Designed by seasoned political media buyers for political media buyers, Potomac transforms the campaign management process for navigating today's dynamic landscape and media planning and buying environment. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, among other benefits, Potomac simplifies the buying process, saving users more than half their manual work time.



Potomac is a first of its kind centralized platform for planning, buying, revising, and reconciling political media campaigns. Potomac supports local linear broadcast and cable, national cable, and network TV. Further – by the end of the year, the company will introduce additional features, including a financial dashboard, digital buying, and the option for automatic makegoods.

“What sets Potomac apart is its fully automated rate request and avail upload system. Users can store and upload files seamlessly while staying on top of your campaign's progress,” said Harvey Kent, Strategic Advisor to AdImpact. “This cutting-edge software fills a longstanding gap in the market and finally provides a comprehensive efficiency driven solution for political media buyers.”

Potomac allows users to establish goals, set up campaigns, allocate resources, and deliver to broadcasters with just five clicks. Potomac simplifies and expedites buying and planning in local broadcast via automation for politics-specialized workflow, allowing users to work more effectively and efficiently. With Potomac's cloud-based software, users can easily see real-time information about orders, traffic, payments, and more.

"Potomac will revolutionize political media buying by equipping those running campaigns to operate and compete on a landscape that has become increasingly fast-paced and dynamic. With its user-centric design and comprehensive features, our innovative software is poised to consolidate workflows, increase efficiency, and most importantly – boost impact,” said Nora Hall, product lead on Potomac for AdImpact. “We are excited to introduce Potomac as a new go-to solution designed to tackle the complexities of political media buying and deliver unparalleled success ahead of this monumental political cycle."

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company, specializing in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. With real-time monitoring that captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily, we maintain the industry’s most extensive ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. This coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently capturing the data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers, AdImpact’s real-time data and analytics empowers users to monitor competitor occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.