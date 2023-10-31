Mining Industry's Green Revolution: Transformative Innovations in Urban Mining and Ore Sorting Unveiled

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digging Deeper into Sustainability - Key Disruptive Forces in Mining (Vol.2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mining sector is pivoting towards eco-friendly practices such as urban mining and innovative ore sorting techniques. Specifically, these are aimed at reclaiming valuable elements from waste and refining ore separation processes, bolstering both sustainability and operational prowess. Concurrently, novel technologies are being utilized to fortify the traceability of essential minerals.
This report categorizes key innovation areas in mining as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. This report sheds light on the most recent news, partnerships, corporate filings, hiring trends, noteworthy patents, and real-world innovations, as well as major regions, leading competitors, and recent developments in select innovation areas such as battery metal recycling, hydrometallurgical extraction, lithium recovery, and mine sensor network.
Proficiency, awareness, and expertise in these areas of innovation have the potential to revolutionize business models, decision-making processes, and strategic planning, directly influencing decisions regarding research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment.
Mining latest updates, deals, company filings, job analytics, noteworthy patents, real-world innovations, major drivers and trends, top tech themes, select innovation areas in mining and their leading patent filers, and the disruptive potential of nine innovation areas as highlighted by innovation drivers, recent developments, patent trends, and top players.
Scope
- Latest updates - recent updates in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals
- Deals - select VC and M&A-focused listings related to mining
- Company filings - select filing extracts related to mining
- Job analytics - select job postings and hiring trends in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals
- Noteworthy patents - list of patents related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals in the mining sector
- Real-world innovations - overview and real-world innovation use cases in the mining sector related to urban mining, ore sorting, and critical minerals
- Key disruptive forces in mining - presents the major drivers, trends, top tech themes, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in mining
Select innovation areas - overview of select emerging innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players
The publisher's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Companies Mentioned
- AEM Canada Group
- Albemarle Corporation
- Anglo American
- Atlas Lithium
- Aurubis
- Avalon Advanced Materials
- Barrick Gold
- BHP
- Bluejay Mining
- CATL
- Coeur Mining
- Compass Minerals
- Cornish Lithium
- E3 Lithium
- ENEOS Holdings
- Entegris
- Epiroc
- Fortescue Metals Group
- Freeport-McMoRan
- Ganzhou Good Friends
- GEM
- General Motors
- GeologicAI
- Glencore
- HPY Technology
- Hudbay Minerals
- Hunan Sifumai Intelligent Technology
- Hyundai Steel
- Ideon Technologies
- Iluka Resources
- Imperial Oil
- Impossible Sensing
- JFE Holdings
- Jinchuan Group
- Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation
- Laurion
- Lithion Technologies
- Lithium Australia
- Lixivia
- LKAB
- Magnetite Mines
- Malvern Panalytical
- Mercedes Benz
- Metastable Materials
- Metso Outotec
- Microbeam Technologies
- Miluo Lvyan Metal
- MineSense
- Mint Innovation
- MMD
- Nemaska Lithium
- Newmont Goldcorp
- NextOre
- Nippon Steel
- North Mine Electrical Technology
- Nova Minerals
- Nth Cycle
- Outokumpu
- pH7 Technologies
- POSCO Holdings
- Proterial
- Qingyuan Dongjiang Environmental
- Reed Industrial Minerals
- Rio Tinto
- Sandvik
- ScrapBees
- Sensmet
- Sichuan JCC Rare Earth Metals
- South32
- Strata Products
- Teck Resources
- TOMRA
- TOMRA Mining
- Ucore
- Uni-President Enterprises
- Vale
- Vital Metals
- Weeefiner
- WSP Global
- Xi'an University of Science and Technology
- Zhejiang Rinternationalo Electromechanical Technologies
