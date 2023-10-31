Xilio to Host Virtual Investor Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, November 6, 2023 to Review Progress Across Pipeline, Including Phase 1/2 Clinical Data for XTX202, a Tumor-Activated, Engineered, Beta-Gamma IL-2, Presented at the SITC Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review progress across its pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered, beta-gamma IL-2, which will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.



The call will feature members of Xilio’s management team and Howard Kaufman, M.D., FACS, a clinical investigator on Xilio’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XTX202 and a leading authority of local tumor immunotherapy and oncolytic viruses.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The webcast may be accessed by clicking here. The webcast of the conference call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. The archived webcast will be available on the Xilio Therapeutics website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to build a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated molecules, including antibodies, cytokines and other biologics, which are designed to optimize their therapeutic index and localize anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Xilio is currently advancing multiple programs for tumor-activated I-O treatments in clinical development, as well as programs in preclinical development. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans to present progress across Xilio’s pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202; the potential benefits of any of Xilio’s current or future product candidates in treating patients; and Xilio’s strategy, goals and anticipated financial performance, milestones, business plans and focus. The words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio’s current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient preclinical and clinical supply of current or future product candidates; Xilio’s advancement of multiple early-stage programs; interim or preliminary preclinical or clinical data or results, which may not be predictive of future preclinical or clinical data or results; Xilio’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; results from preclinical studies or clinical trials for Xilio’s product candidates, which may not support further development of such product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of current or future clinical trials; Xilio’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient cash resources to fund its operations beyond the end of the second quarter of 2024; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio’s business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio’s ability to maintain its clinical trial collaboration with Roche to develop XTX101 in combination with atezolizumab. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Xilio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

