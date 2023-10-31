Global Webcam Market Size to Reach USD 15.78 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global webcam market size was USD 7.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This remarkable expansion is attributed to various factors, including the increasing adoption of video conferencing tools in response to the rise of remote work culture and the surging popularity of online streaming platforms and content creation.

Webcams have evolved into versatile tools that serve various purposes, thanks to advancements in Internet speed and technology. They are now integral to home devices and Internet of Things (IoT) systems, expanding their applications. Smart displays, home security systems, and video doorbells often incorporate webcam technology to enhance user experiences.

Moreover, technological advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) recognition and 4K resolution, are expected to drive market revenue growth. Users worry about the security of their devices due to the increasing integration of webcams and the demand for online meetings and personal interactions. Incidents of hackers remotely taking control of webcams and spying on individuals have intensified these concerns. Cybercriminals have been employing malware and hacking techniques, such as Remote Access Trojans (RATs), to compromise webcams without the user's awareness.

The wireless segment dominated the global webcam market in 2022. Wireless webcams have eliminated the need for cables, offering flexibility and convenience. They utilize technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, enabling effortless video calls, virtual meetings, and live streaming. The wired webcam segment is expected to experience moderate growth, particularly in surveillance applications where uninterrupted operation and reliable connections are vital. Analog webcams accounted for a significant share of the market due to their use in surveillance systems, offering reliable and cost-effective monitoring solutions. The digital webcam segment is growing steadily, driven by technological advancements and the demand.

The security and surveillance segment is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth rate. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced surveillance technologies. Specialized webcams designed for high-quality video feeds are in demand for monitoring commercial establishments and residential areas. The live events segment accounted for the largest revenue share, driven by the rising trend of virtual experiences and online events. Webcams enable real-time streaming and interactive participation, connecting hosts and audiences.

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the global webcam market. The United States led this growth, driven by the adoption of webcams in remote work, online education, and telemedicine. The Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the fastest revenue growth rate. The region's tech-savvy population and advanced digital infrastructure are contributing to the growing demand for webcams. Japan also experienced significant growth due to remote work practices.

Europe is witnessing a surge in remote work and online education, driving the need for high-quality video communication solutions. The United Kingdom accounted for the largest share of the European market, with new product launches driving growth.

The global webcam market's growth in 2022 reflects the transformative impact of webcams in various industries, with a focus on convenience, high-quality visuals, and security. Despite concerns about privacy and hacking, the market is expected to continue its expansion, driven by technological advancements and changing user needs.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.91 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 15.78 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, technology, end use, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Logitech, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Dell Inc. , Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer, Creative Technology Ltd., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics , Razer Inc., Genius (KYE Systems Corp.), A4Tech, Foscam, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Ausdom , Canon Inc., Tenvis , Vivitar, and iBall Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Strategic Development

In August 2022, Hikvision announced the launch of its new AI-powered webcam. This camera inherits notable features from Hikvision's previous Live Series devices, including up to ultra-high 2K resolution, precise auto focus, and a built-in microphone. The business created this new series with AI-powered features to improve human portrait imaging, bringing out more natural looks while keeping users in the appropriate area in the picture.

In January 2022, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the development of an amazing collaborative work tool, Activate My Line of Sight (AMLOS)1, a hybrid meeting software solution that can harness the power of Canon's image processing technology and is being designed to help create an immersive hybrid work experience.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global webcam market on the basis of product type, technology, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Wired Wireless

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Analog Digital

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Security & Surveillance Live Events Entertainment Video Conference



Others

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Brick & Mortar e-Commerce

e-Commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



