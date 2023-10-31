ESP Introduces ESP Aviation, a Support Platform with Enhanced Safety, Operational Efficiency, and Strategic Insights for the Aviation Industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a technology company focused on increasing asset productivity and sustainability through providing real-time location intelligence, is thrilled to announce the launch of its aviation support platform, ESP Aviation. With a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and strategic insights, the platform offers air operators a comprehensive real-time aviation solution to enhance operational awareness and support workflows.



Safety and Risk Management

ESP Aviation's platform is engineered with the imperatives of safety and compliance at its core. It helps air operators identify and assess risks from pre-mission planning through flight execution. Operators can set custom alerts that proactively push critical information to the Operational Control Center (OCC) and to the management team, such as when flights are delayed, off course, off profile, fail to report, etc. With real-time access to critical data such as adverse weather conditions, high-traffic airspace, and more, operations can take proactive measures to ensure flight safety.

Operations Support

ESP Aviation enhances OCC situational awareness, allowing operators to seamlessly transition between flight generation, flight monitoring, and workflow support. This helps preempt potential issues before they impact operations. ESP Aviation's platform optimizes operations by conducting data-driven analyses on various factors, including fuel consumption, flight routes, and cargo handling processes. By identifying and rectifying inefficiencies, streamlining processes, and optimizing routes, aviation organizations can significantly reduce operational costs, improve delivery timelines, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Enhanced Efficiency

ESP Aviation's platform shines as a tool for enhancing crew training and performance by analyzing flight data and gathering crew feedback to identify training needs and improve crew performance. Uniquely, through integration with existing systems, ESP is designed to be both seamless and enhancing at the same time. With flight information being pulled into one ESP dashboard, ESP provides a single point of operational visibility.

"What makes ESP Aviation different is our space and time network," said Brian Smith, CPO at ESP. "Our platform enables the integration of real-time location information with customer flight planning, enhancing and enriching the data with advanced spatial analytics. These analytics can be applied to both a flight following system as well as an integrated supply chain solution integrating air cargo with land, sea and other movements."

About ESP

ESP’s mission is to connect the Global Supply Chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform that exponentially increases productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing environmental impact. The flow of goods, from manufacturing to air and shipping to warehousing and trucking, is a connected ecosystem that currently exists in disparate silos. With services that include geospatial technology and building a data pipeline, the vision is to unearth insights to unlock flow within the logistics and supply chain industries. For more information, visit www.esplogisticstech.com .

Media contact:

Jay Bynum

619-339-9228

jbynum@esplogisticstech.com