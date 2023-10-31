California Governor Gavin Newsom meeting with representatives of leading Chinese enterprises Weyland Innovations Group

Shanghai, China, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 25, during their visit to China, Governor Newsom of California and his delegation met with the representatives of the local business Weyland Innovations Group to discuss potential cooperation in promoting green technologies. The parties exchanged their views on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy and environmental protection. On October 28, Governor Newsom had a meeting with Mr. Bruce Chen (President of Weyland Innovations Group) in Shanghai. The parties discussed a range of potential projects, including green energy infrastructure, clean transportation and the "Zero-Carbon City Electrification".

(Governor Gavin Newsom delivering a speech on Sino-US cooperation)

Climate change is a global challenge that requires the coordinated effort of all stakeholders. China and the United States shoulder important responsibilities in this regard. By investing in a sustainable energy economy, it is possible to rebuild the existing power supply system with renewable energy, thus substantially decreasing the carbon production levels and bringing down the costs of energy for consumers.

Weyland Innovations Group is a leader in advanced intelligent energy storage and energy management systems, as well as relevant infrastructure solutions (microgrids, virtual power plants, etc.). The company is committed to technological innovation, providing customers with renewable energy and clean transportation solutions, and helping the world achieve the goal of carbon neutrality.

Weyland Innovations actively responded to the low-carbon cooperation initiative, formulated by the Chinese and American governments, and developed an initial "California Investment Plan". The company plans to set up a smart zero-carbon manufacturing plant and R&D center in California. Those should help to supply the market with local renewable energy solutions, boost the business activity and conduct cutting-edge technology research with local universities. The company will also provide microgrid and VPP solutions to local communities.

Through cooperation with Weyland Innovations, the state of California would benefit from advanced renewable energy and electrification solutions, reduce emissions from the transportation sector, and achieve national leadership in zero-carbon city development. Local residents and businesses will gain access to technological innovations, allowing for intelligent energy generation and consumption, emission reduction, and cost savings.

The meeting allowed the parties to reach an initial understanding of the scope of proposed cooperation. Both parties expressed the desire to continue active exchanges and take the necessary steps to accelerate the project realization. Industry analysts believe that this marks a new stage in cooperation between the two countries and will promote the development of the renewable energy industry in California.