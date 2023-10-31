Issuance of warrants

Announcement no. 15 2023

Copenhagen – 31 October 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) issues warrants to new member of the management team.

The Board of Directors has today exercised its authority to issue 75,000 warrants in accordance with section 3.10 of the articles of association. The warrants have been granted to Martin Lindboe, who joined Agillic as CTO and member of the management team on 2 October 2023.

The exercise price of the 75,000 warrants is fixed at DKK 19.00 per share corresponding to the average share price from 24 October 2023 to 30 October 2023. The warrants vest with 7,500 warrants on 1 October 2024, 15,000 warrants on 1 October 2025, 22,500 warrants on 1 October 2026, and 30,000 warrants on 1 October 2027. Each warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for one share of nominal DKK 0.10 in the Company.

The warrants can be exercised upon final vesting of all warrants on 1 October 2027, and can take place in periods of 14 days starting the day after the publication of the Company’s financial reports. The warrants shall be exercised no later than 12 months after the final vesting.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 31 October 2023.

