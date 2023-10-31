Veterinary Vaccines Market to Worth USD 17.30 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases is becoming a significant concern, fueling the demand for animal vaccines in the veterinary vaccines market . These diseases, which can jump from animals to humans, pose a grave threat to animal and human health, ultimately compromising food security.

The global veterinary vaccines market is experiencing substantial growth, and a significant driver behind this expansion is the increasing demand for livestock products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. This surge in demand for animal-based protein is closely tied to the expanding global population.

Prominent Players in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

Zoetis

Merck Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Hester Biosciences Limited

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

HIPRA

Indian immunologicals limited

Vetoquinol

Bayer Animal Health

Bimeda

Tianjin Ringpu Bio-technology Co. Ltd.

Biogenesis Bago

Neogen Corporation

Agrovet Market

Nisseiken

CZ Veterinaria

Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI)

Veterinary Clinics Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Accessibility to Pet Owners

Veterinary clinics segment has established dominance in the global veterinary vaccines market primarily due to its accessibility to pet owners. This is particularly significant in rural areas with limited access to larger veterinary hospitals. In numerous instances, veterinary clinics are the initial and preferred choice for pet owners seeking essential healthcare services for their animals.

The markets in North America asserted its dominance in the global veterinary vaccines market by commanding more than 25% of the market's total revenue. This strong foothold is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period.

Veterinary Hospital Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Provides Advanced Care Facilities

Veterinary hospital segment stands as the second most dominant sector within the veterinary vaccines market, primarily due to the provision of advanced care facilities tailored for animals requiring specialized treatment. This segment specializes in addressing the healthcare needs of animals facing more complex and severe health issues, including those necessitating hospitalization and surgical interventions.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region are poised to achieve the highest growth rate in the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed primarily to two key factors. There is an anticipated surge in the livestock population within the region, driven by increasing consumer demand for meat and dairy products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the veterinary vaccines market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Veterinary Vaccines Market

GUMBOHATCH recently introduced an innovative immune complex immunization product for broiler chickens, specifically designed to safeguard them against Infectious Bursal Disease. The noteworthy announcement of this breakthrough was made virtually by HIPRA Indonesia, underscoring the importance of advanced poultry health solutions in the industry.

Boehringer Ingelheim recently collaborated with Henke-Sass Wolf to invent a needle-free vaccine injection tool tailored for pigs. This groundbreaking tool is designed for use from the weaning stage through the end of the nursery phase, offering a more humane and efficient vaccination method for swine producers while prioritizing animal welfare and healthcare in the pig farming sector.

Key Questions Answered in Veterinary Vaccines Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

