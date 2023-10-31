Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size worth $131.79 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Type (Business, Discount, Cellular M2M, Media, Migrant, Retail, Roaming, and Telecom); Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Operator MVNO, and Full MVNO); Subscriber (Business and Consumer); Service Type (4G MVNO, 5G MVNO, and Others); Contract Type (Prepaid MVNO and Postpaid MVNO), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $74.92 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $131.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is driven by growing adoption of 5G technology and government initiatives to promote better network solutions. However, evolution of hybrid MVNO and advent of augmented and virtual reality applications are emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 74.92 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 131.79 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Operational Model, Subscriber, Service Type, Contract Type, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Integrating Advanced Technologies such as AL and Blockchain are Creating Lucrative Opportunities in the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market:

Rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AL, ML, IoT, M2M, and BYOD among service providers and consumers are creating opportunities in the market. MVNOs are integrating AI and ML technologies to help enterprises and customers smoothly manage network traffic, accelerating the demand during the forecast period. MVNOs use AI technology to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience. Moreover, numerous companies in the industry are taking various initiatives to integrate AI into MVNO technologies to expand their customer base. For instance, in July 2023, Mobile X Global, Inc., a US-based MVNO, pledged to adopt AI and cloud technologies in its portfolio. Further, the company launched AI technology-based commercial wireless services developed in a cloud-native platform. These initiatives support the company to attract more customers into the MVNO market. Similarly, the integration of blockchain technology offers various benefits to MVNOs such as helping maintain a tamper-proof record of all transactions by reducing/eliminating the chances of billing discrepancies and fraud. Blockchain technology also improves the operational efficiency of MVNOs, which is expected to create opportunities in the market.





Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: Segmental Overview

Based on subscriber, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market is segmented into business and consumer. The consumer segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to increasing mobile penetration in emerging economies and the growing number of single mobile subscribers. The telecom service providers increase their offering to individual and residential consumers to enhance sales capabilities, 5G deployment, and increase consumer base. For instance, in December 2022, T-Mobile announced its aim to serve ultra 5G capacity to over 260 million users. The company launched a 1900 MHz mid-band to improve 5G speeds and deliver better-quality performance as compared to competitors. The growing adoption of e-SIM among consumers is expanding the segment growth during the forecast period. For instance, GSMA creates remote provisioning standards for e-SIM that provide simplicity and flexibility to MVNOs' vendors, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market growth.

Moreover, the prominent players in the market provide wireless services at competitive costs to consumers worldwide. For instance, in July 2022, Boost Mobile launched Connected Car, a turnkey solution for mobile internet at flexible prices. The Connected Car provides Wi-Fi in their automobile and helps the consumer to connect multiple computers, tablets, and phones in the car and take them everywhere. The Connected Car offers users a remote Wi-Fi hotspot and mobile access with 5GB of 4G LTE data. This allows consumers to stream their favorite movies and shows, surf the web, and listen to their favorite songs and podcasts without using their cell phone's data plan during their road journeys.





North America has a well-established telecommunications network, widespread adoption of smartphones, and demand for advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) is driving the market in the region. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in North America is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period, due to the presence of key players such as AirVoice Wireless, DISH Network L.L.C., and others in the market. These players are making significant investments in adopting cloud applications, which is expected to drive the market in the region. For instance, DISH Network L.L.C. plans to adopt Nokia’s cloud-native, standalone Core software products to build the most advanced, fully automated, disruptive, and cloud-native 5G network that offers high-level scale, performance, and efficiency to customers in the US. Furthermore, mobile networks are one of the vital aspects of digital transformation and economic recovery across North America. Growing investment in 5G technology is driving the market in the region. For instance, according to the Cellular Telephone Industries Association (CTIA), the US is investing US$ 275 billion in 5G platform, creating 3 million jobs and leading to $500 billion in economic growth. Building 5G infrastructure will open up economic benefits and support high-speed internet projects in the region. According to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, the US will have more than 195 million 5G subscriptions by 2026, and 5G will account for 71.5% of the entire U.S. mobile market by 2029. The commercialization of the 5G network is advancing rapidly in the US, which encourages service providers to launch various commercial 5G services such as fixed wireless access and mobile broadband to customers. The 5G technologies help MVNOs to offer flexible and customized mobile plans to attract new customers.





Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market: Competitive Landscape

LEBARA, KDDI CORPORATION, TP GLOBAL OPERATIONS LIMITED, INFOBIP LTD., FREEDOMPOP, LYCA MOBILE, AIRVOICE WIRELESS, RED POCKET MOBILE, ORANGE, and DISH NETWORK L.L.C. are a few of the key companies operating in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market. The mobile virtual network operator market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

March 2023,: KDDI CORPORATION partnered with Rakuten Mobile to launch a new MVNO ‘KDDI Rakuten Mobile Business’ service for businesses. KDDI Rakuten Mobile Business is expected to provide mobile phone plans to all businesses.

September 2022: Cloudflare Inc. launched the Cloudflare Zero Trust SIM, the first solution to secure data packets leaving mobile devices. This allows the organizations to effectively integrate devices with Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform to quickly and securely connect employee devices with Cloudflare's global network. Moreover, it prevents network and employees even without using Zero Trust SIM.

July 2022: Orange merges with MASMOVIL for their operations in Spain. Both companies are merging into a single & stronger operator, allowing investments in 5G and Fiber to benefit their customers throughout Spain.





