Global Logistics Automation Market Size to Reach USD 118.12 Billion in 2032| Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global logistics automation market , valued at USD 30.90 billion in 2022, is on a fast track for growth with a projected CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this remarkable expansion include the adoption of automation to cut operational costs, the rising demand for swift and precise order fulfillment, and advancements in technologies such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML).

Automation has ushered in a new era in the logistics industry, optimizing operations and revolutionizing how goods are managed. This transformation largely takes place in warehouses and distribution centers, reducing human intervention and enhancing efficiency, error reduction, and timely order fulfillment. For instance, Amazon, known for its logistical innovation, employs over 200,000 robots in its warehouses, which assist in tasks like order picking. These robots are powered by AI and ML, optimizing warehouse layouts, predicting demand patterns, and improving storage and retrieval.

Furthermore, the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as sensors and RFID tags, enables real-time tracking and monitoring of goods. AI-driven route optimization systems consider factors like traffic and weather, revolutionizing transportation efficiency.

However, the shortage of skilled workers capable of managing and maintaining automation systems poses a challenge, hindering technology adoption and operational efficiency. To address this issue, businesses are investing in training programs to upskill their existing workforce.

Components Insights

In 2022, the hardware components segment dominated the global logistics automation market. This segment includes autonomous robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), conveyor systems, and other machinery essential for automation. It's driven by logistics companies investing in infrastructure modernization to enhance operational efficiency and meet the demands of a digitized supply chain. The software segment is expected to grow steadily due to its data-driven decision-making capabilities, route optimization, and supply chain streamlining.

Logistics Type Insights

Production logistics holds the largest share in the global logistics automation market due to automation's increasing use in manufacturing processes. Automation in production logistics includes robotics, conveyors, and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) that streamline processes and minimize labor, making it particularly crucial for the manufacturing sector. Sales logistics is expected to grow moderately due to the rising demand for automation in tasks such as order processing and inventory management, driven by the growth of e-commerce.

Organization Size Insights

Large enterprises are projected to experience the fastest revenue growth rate in the global logistics automation market. These companies are investing in cutting-edge automation solutions, including robotic warehouse systems and AI-powered analytics. SMEs, on the other hand, will account for the largest revenue share, as they focus on meeting customer demands efficiently through automation. Government support and incentives play a role in SME adoption of automation.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market leads in the global logistics automation market, driven by increasing automation adoption, partnerships, and the presence of leading companies. The North American market is expected to experience the fastest growth, thanks to the prevalence of automated logistics and major industry leaders. The European market is set to account for a considerable share, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and digitalization.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 30.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 118.12 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Components, logistics type, organization size, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Dematic, Vanderlande Industries, Berkshire Grey, SSI SCHAEFER Group, Siemens AG, Amazon Robotics, KNAPP AG, Interroll Group, Beumer Group, Swisslog Holding AG, Zebra Technologies, Locus Robotics, Murata Machinery, Blue Yonder, Witron, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Bastian Solutions, GreyOrange, Honeywell Integrated, and Mecalux, S.A. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global logistics automation market is fragmented with several large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective logistics automation solutions. Some major players included in the global logistics automation market report are:

Dematic Vanderlande Industries B.V. Berkshire Grey SSI SCHAEFER Group Siemens AG Amazon Robotics KNAPP AG Interroll Group Beumer Group Swisslog Holding AG Zebra Technologies Locus Robotics Murata Machinery Ltd. Blue Yonder Group Inc. Witron Logistik Daifuku Co., Ltd. Bastian Solutions GreyOrange Inc. Honeywell Integrated Inc. Mecalux, S.A.

Strategic Development



In September 2023, Flexport pioneered the first genuinely all-in-one, end-to-end global commerce system, enabling entrepreneurs to instantly access financing, freight, fulfilment, and replenishment to all major marketplaces and retail establishments. With the new technology, business owners can concentrate on increasing sales while cutting costs. In addition, business owners can also drastically reduce the amount of work required to manage their whole supply chain, freeing up valuable resources to concentrate on their consumers.

In August 2022, Smart Robotics, a global pioneer in picking automation as a service for warehouses and logistics processes, announced the official debut of Smart Fashion Picker, its latest cobot. The Smart Fashion Picker addresses the issue of warehouse automation revolution. The requirement stems from the fact that, in comparison to other industries, the warehouse industry has been slow to adopt automation and is now facing a quick shift to modern operations.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics automation market on the basis of components, logistics type, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hardware Autonomous Robots De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Conveyor Systems Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) Software Transportation Management System Warehouse Management System

Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Production Logistics Procurement Logistics Recovery Logistics Sales Logistics



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Order Management Inventory Management Shipping Management Vendor Management Labor Management Customer Support

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food & Beverage (F&B) Post and Parcel Groceries General Merchandise Apparel Manufacturing Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



