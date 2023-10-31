Northern Colorado Centennial Farm to Sell at Auction

Windsor, CO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Heinricy Family Farm will go to auction November 16, 2023 through a sealed bid auction process, presented by Hayden Outdoors Real Estate.

This 159.7+/- acre farm has been in the same family for over a hundred years, but it’s finally time for the Heinricy Family to let go of this historic ground. Located just north of US 34 on County Line Rd, otherwise known as Weld County Road 13, this quarter section of ground could be a development opportunity for the growth of the Town of Windsor. Multiple single family residential home developers, private buyers and local farmers are expected to show interest in the property, including local municipalities.

A sealed bid auction requires the interested parties to submit their best offering in writing, delivered to the Hayden Outdoors offices at 401 Main St., Windsor, on or before November 16th, 2023 at 3pm MST. Bidders will be notified on Friday November 17th of the decision by the sellers.

John Herrity and Chase Hinson of Hayden Outdoors Real Estate represent the sellers in this land auction and can handle questions by interested parties. Hayden Outdoors, a Colorado based rural land brokerage, produces land auctions and private treaty sales in over 30 states, and the Heinricy Family Farm is one of its current offerings.

Herrity, the Director of Sales and Auctions for Hayden Outdoors, says family farm auctions may only come around once in many generations. “Farm and crop ground auctions happen frequently. But, for a family farm to sell for the first time in over 100 years is a true rarity.”

For more information on the Heinricy Family Farm or other land auctions, please contact John Herrity at john@haydenoutdoors.com, (970) 685-0645 or by visiting Hayden Outdoors Real Estate.

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 225 licensed brokers, agents and staff in over 33 states. Learn more by visiting www.HaydenOutdoors.com.







Attachment