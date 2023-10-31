Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 3.49 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biological seed treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.49 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding environmental and health impacts among individuals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Biological seed treatment utilizes living creatures and natural ingredients, such as fungi and bacteria, as well as plant-derived substances or extracts, to treat seeds. Biological seed treatment decreases the usage of agrochemicals, reducing grower exposure to chemicals and their environmental impact. This treatment can be applied as a powder or a liquid, with the goal of spreading an equal coat on the seed's surface, which increases crop yields, while also assisting plants in fighting off plant diseases and reducing biotic stress.



In addition, increasing inclination toward organic farming practices is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 5 May 2022, UPL Ltd. announced the acquisition of OptiCHOS, a naturally derived fungicide, for its Natural Plant Protection (NPP) business segment by UPL Group. Natural and biologically generated agricultural inputs and technology were included in the NPP portfolio. OptiCHOS provides farmers with an innovative, low-risk, residue-free, and bio-degradable broad-spectrum disease management product with minimal environmental and human impact. However, effectiveness of biological seed treatments may differ depending on environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, and soil types, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.20 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.49 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of biological agents, crop type, application, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta, Corteva, Novozymes, Pro Farm Group Inc., Certis USA L.L.C., Koppert, Verdesian Life Sciences, BioWorks, Inc., Biostadt India Limited, Plant Health Care plc, BIONEMA, NewLeaf Symbiotics, Concentric Agriculture Inc., Andermatt Group AG, BioAtlantis Ltd, Terramera Inc., Mycorrhizal Applications, and Novamont S.p.A. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global biological seed treatment market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective seed treatments in the market. Some major players included in the global biological seed treatment market report are:

Strategic Development

On 15 May 2023, Syngenta Biologicals and Unium Bioscience announced a partnership to provide groundbreaking biological seed treatment solutions based on NUELLO iN to farmers in northwest Europe. NUELLO iN enhances a plant's ability to convert and use nitrogen from the atmosphere, with the potential to reduce nitrogen use by more than 10%. This reduces farming's environmental effect while increasing crop output, promoting plant and soil health, and providing farmers with more flexibility in their nitrogen management practices.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The microbial segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global biological seed treatment market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for microbial pesticide organisms as these are harmless and nonpathogenic to wildlife, people, and other species that are not closely related to the target pest. Microbial toxins are biological toxins created by microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi. In addition, microbial insecticides can be applied even when a crop is nearly ready for harvest because their residues present pose no risk to people or other animals.

The online sales segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global biological seed treatment market during the forecast period attributed to online sales, which makes it easier for farmers in remote or rural areas to access a wide range of biological seed treatment products that may not be available locally. Through online sales there are no additional costs as products can be shipped directly from sellers. In addition, individuals are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take advantage of advantageous offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The farmers segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global biological seed treatment market due to rising demand for biological seed treatment among farmers to protect seeds and crops from pests, pathogens, and nematodes. This treatment increases crop yields while also assisting plants in fighting off plant diseases and reducing biotic stress. Furthermore, seed treatment increases the availability and uptake of plant nutrients in the root system, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global biological seed treatment market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing awareness regarding environmental and health impact among individuals in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition, rising demand for biological seed treatments, as this treatment helps to reduce the need for synthetic chemicals in agriculture, is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biological seed treatment market on the basis of type of biological agents, crop type, application, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Type of Biological Agents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Microbial Botanicals Biochemical Others



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Coating Seed Pelleting Seed Dressing Soil Treatment Foliar Treatment



Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Seed Protection Bio insecticides Bio fungicides Others Seed Enhancement Bio fertilizers Bio stimulants



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Farmers Horticulturalists Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales Retailers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Online Sales



